The Asia Pacific specialty hospitals market accounted to US$ +401.65 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of +2.8% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 509.10 Mn by 2027.owing to the advantages of the Public Private Partnership in hospitals sector, the specialty hospitals are likely to boost the growth of the specialty hospitals market in the forecast years.

The growth of the is driven by the factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising PPP initiatives in this region and growing geriatric population in the Asia Pacific region. Whereas, problems associated with specialty hospitals and increased specialty hospitals costs concerns is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

A public-private partnership (PPP) is a cooperative arrangement between two or more public and private hospitals. There are deficiencies in public hospitals, hence partnership with private sector has emerged as a new avenue to eradicate the insufficiencies. The approach also includes developing private specialty hospital on public land that allows certain number of beds/ treatments available to publicly funded patients.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Get free trial subscription and gain instant access to our market research reports at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00003323/request-trial

Japan is anticipated to lead the adoptions of Specialty Hospitals across the Asia Pacific region through the forecast period. The private hospitals such as Tokatsu Dialysis Hospital & Clinics offers 14 different medical specialties such as nephrology, cardiovascular, gastroenterological surgery and orthopedics among others. Likewise, the another multispecialty hospital in Japan is Sakra World Hospital which provide services for the neurosciences, cardiac sciences, women and child health, orthopedics, digestive and HPB sciences and renal sciences.

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

ASIA PACIFIC SPECIALTY HOSPITALS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Cancer Hospitals

Cardiac Hospitals

Rehabilitation Hospitals

ENT Hospitals

Neurological Hospitals

Orthopedic Hospitals

Others

By Country

Japan

China

India

Companies Mentioned

Encompass Health Corporation

Kindred Healthcare Inc

Memorial Sloan-Kettering

Steward Health Care System LLC

Belhoul Speciality Hospital

Advanced Specialty Hospitals

HCA Management Services L.P

TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc.

Universal Health Services, Inc.

Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation)

Full Report subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00003323/checkout/basic/single/monthly?utm_source=primefeed&utm_medium=10326

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Technology, Media and Telecommunications IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]