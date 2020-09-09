Warehouse Management System market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1,150.6 Mn in 2018 to US$ 3,954.0 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 14.9% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Growth in the e-commerce market is fueling dramatic changes in the warehouse which is driving the warehouse management system market. For example, many online retailers have found themselves needing to accelerate order fulfillment and shipping to maintain their competitive place in the industry. As a result, organizations must work to gain a greater degree of control and transparency across their supply chains so they can not only keep up with demand, but move items into and out of the warehouse at the rapid pace required within the industry.

Top Key Player:

IBM Corporation,PSI Software AG,SAP SE,Epicor Software Corporation,Oracle Corporation,JDA Software Group, Inc.,Infor Inc.,Manhattan Associates,PTC Inc.,TECSYS

US is anticipated to leads the warehouse management system market across the North American region through the forecast period. The region comprises of approximately 9000 U.S commercial warehousing facilities, which captures nearly 829 Mn Sq. Ft of area. With such extensive presence of warehousing facilities, and growing demand for extremely thin margins by the businesses have raised the warehousing completion. Thus, in order to sustain in such competitive environment, the warehouse management system market companies in the region have been observed investing significantly into technologies like RFID and, voice enabled receiving, and packaging.

NORTH AMERICA WAREHOUSE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Component

Software

Services

By Implementation

On-Premises

Cloud Based

By Tier Type

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

By Industry

Manufacturing

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Healthcare

Retail & Ecommerce

By Country

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

