Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tennis Strings Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tennis Strings market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Tennis Strings market is projected to be US$ 52.9 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 76.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.7%.

Tennis strings are the strings, used for the manufacturing of tennis rackets. The variation in the strings depends upon the material used for the manufacturing of strings. Tennis strings are primarily of two materials, either synthetic or natural, depending upon the raw material sources. Global tennis strings market is expected to see decent growth in the forecast period owing to the increase in the number of tennis events worldwide and the promotion of sport by various governmental and non-governmental organizations. Also, the growth of cardio tennis and youth tennis is responsible for promoting tennis strings market growth.

Owing to the rising number of tennis competitions and events globally is the factor fueling the target market growth. Also, an increase in the number of tennis associations to promote sports and growing fascination towards leisure time sports and activities are aiding the growth rate. Another factor such as a rise in the disposable income, advancements in cardio tennis and youth tennis, an increase in disposable income, that promotes people to spend more on sports. Rising focus on extra-curricular activities in schools and colleges, increasing awareness for fitness and health consciousness among people is expected to promote the growth of global tennis strings market

However, Lesser adoption of the sport in the eastern world, as compared to the western world is expected to hamper the growth rate. The fewer number of tennis courts in some localities, and increasing fascination for indoor entertainment like laptops or smart phones is a major factor expected to hinder the growth of the target market.

Global Tennis Strings market is segmented on the basis on product, application and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into natural gut strings, nylon strings, kevlar strings, pet strings and man-made gut strings. The nylon strings segment accounts for the majority share in the global tennis strings market, while the natural gas is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into the trans competition, training and entertainment. The competition accounts for a majority share in the global tennis strings market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of the World. The United States accounts for the majority share in the global tennis strings market, followed by Europe owing to an increase in tennis events worldwide. Emerging economies, such as China and India, are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as Japan, Southeast Asia and the rest of the world are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global tennis strings market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Babolat Vs S.A, Head B.V., Lexicon Industries, YONEX Co., Ltd., Amer Sports Corporation, Ashaway Line & Twine Mfg. Co, Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd, Newell Brands Inc and other prominent key players

