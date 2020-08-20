The tremendous increase in data has led to a significant increase in the number of data centers. In addition, there has been a prodigious increase in data traffic and cyber-crime, thereby leading to the demand of advanced security for these data centers. The technology that supports data center could also be used to hack company data with the purpose of deleting, modifying, and using data for immoral reasons. Thus, organizations concerned on data security are looking forward to a viable security option.

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd., HP Development Company, L.P., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corp., McAfee, Inc., Dell, Inc., Juniper Networks, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Fortinet, Inc., Symantec Corporation and Siemens AG., IBM Corporation, Cisco systems, Inc., MacAfee Pvt. Ltd.

The global market for data center security solutions is mainly divided into physical security solutions and logical security solutions. The global data center security market can also be segmented on the basis of services into security consulting services, professional services, and managed security services. The global data center security market can be further segmented in terms of data center size into small-sized data centers, medium-sized data centers, large-sized data centers, and others (mega data centers, portable data centers). The global data center security market is also segmented on the basis of end-user verticals into BFSI, IT & telecom, government, energy & utility, healthcare, retail and others (research and education, etc.).

