The global telecom billing and revenue management market was valued at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 62.5 Bn by 2027.

Providing telecom billing and revenue management systems using cloud and IoT technology is trending nowadays across the world. In the coming years, the telecom enterprises would become one of the main beneficiaries of the cloud and IoT industry, receiving large revenues from numerous types of paid services, accomplishing profit growth, building their brand of cloud service system through the analysis of user needs. Furthermore, the growing preference and shift towards cloud and IoT solutions and services are providing an opportunity for the growth of the telecom billing and revenue management market.

Leading Players of Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market:

Accenture PLC, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Amdocs Inc., Cerillion PLC, CSG Systems International, Inc., Ericsson, goTransverse International, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Redknee, Inc., SAP SE, and XURA.

The “Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market with detailed market segmentation by service, technology, industry vertical, and geography.The global Telecom Billing and Revenue Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

The global telecom billing and revenue management market on the basis of services is segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services include consulting services, managed services, operations services, and system integration services. Where managed services managed, provide cloud and hosting, data center, and other offerings from a single platform. These services help CSPs and telecom operators to achieve improved operational efficiency, better control, and improvement over processes and help companies to improve overall profitability.

