The global Surgical Scalpels market is projected to be US$ 1,001.7 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 1,530.5 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Surgical scalpels are an extremely sharp bladed and small instrument, which are used for surgeries in organisms as well as humans. The type of Size, scalpel, shape, and manner of usage may differ depending on the purpose and type of surgical operations carried out. Surgical scalpels may be re-usable or single-use disposable. Surgical scalpels have two parts: a handle and a blade. The blades are replaceable with handles are often reusable. In medical use, every blade is only used once when needed for just single and small cut. The re-usable scalpels can have permanently attached blades which can be sharpened as per requirement. In some instances, blades of re-usable scalpels can be removed, and new single-use ones can be fixed. The disposable scalpels have a plastic handle with an extendable blade; as their name suggests, the entire instrument is discarded, as they can be used only once.

The rise in the number of healthcare facilities around the world is expected to increase the number of the surgical scalpel in the coming years, which in turn is expected to increase the market growth.

Global Surgical Scalpels Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

However, an increase in the alternatives to traditional surgeries is expected to hinder the market growth of global surgical scalpel in the coming years. Nonetheless, the increasing spectrum for insurance coverage for surgeries in developing countries like India, China, etc. which will lead to the number of people opting for advanced treatment which in turn will bolster the surgical scalpel market in coming years.

Global Surgical Scalpels market is segmented on the basis of product, type, material, end user and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into Disposable Surgical Scalpel, Reusable Surgical Scalpel, and Accessories. The Disposable Surgical Scalpel segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over forecast period. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users. The Hospitals segment accounts for a majority share in the global Surgical Scalpels market.

Global Surgical Scalpels Market Attractiveness Index by Product Type , 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Surgical Scalpels market. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate over forecast period.

The research report on the global Surgical Scalpels market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Danaher Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Ansell Limited, Integra Life Sciences Corporation, Hill-Rom Services, Inc, Swann Morton Limited, pfm medical ag, and Sklar Surgical Instruments.

Key Market Segments

Type

Disposable

Reuse

Application

Hospital

Clinic

Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Danaher Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Ansell Limited

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Hill-Rom Services Inc

Swann Morton Limited

pfm medical ag

and Sklar Surgical Instruments.

