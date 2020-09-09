Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market.

The global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market is projected to be US$ 5,303.4 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 6,355.3 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 1.8%.

Stainless steel water bottles are the new trending thing in the bottle industry. There are several reasons why these bottles are most sought after. The main reason is after many scientific types of research it has been proved that these bottles are safe for human use. Another reason behind this popular trend is because of flashy designs and attractive pricing the manufacturers have placed. Stainless steel bottles are free of BPA. BPA is a harmful chemical which has been used to harden the plastic. This chemical caused many problems to the human body; it causes heart diseases, diabetes, memory loss, and brain functioning, etc., which is why stainless steel water bottles recommended by scientists and are declared safe by FDA. Also another main reason is the insulation these bottles give. They have been proved to provide insulation for your drinks whether they are hot or cold. Companies have carried out many experiments to check the insulation of the stainless steel water bottles. Even if we keep cold or warm water and put it under extreme conditions then after 24 hours it will still maintain the temperature. This not only provides insulation but also restrict the entry of organisms.

Plastic bottles and other reusable water bottles are recycled at higher costs, and most of the times cause pollution. Since stainless steel water bottles are reusable it gives an edge over plastic bottles. Also the lifespan of these bottles is too long, so it saves cost. Another advantage is that these bottles are made of iron and chromium which is an alloy. Alloys provide increasing resistance to corrosion, so there wont be a leaching effect which would cause harm to the human body. Global stainless steel vacuum bottle market is segmented on product type and application. Adults products have the maximum share in the market while the children products have maximum CAGR. Amongst the applications outdoor application has the maximum share.

Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

Initiatives from the various organization for the non-plastic product is helping the stainless steel vacuum market grow. FDA has banned BPA for specific product line such as baby bottles, sippy cups. Plastic bottle contains harmful chemical, whereas stainless steel is durable, bacteria-free, and non-chemical material. Also plastic is a non-eco-friendly product. Therefore, increasing health and environment concern among consumer is boosting the demand for stainless steel vacuum bottle market.

Stainless steel bottles reduce the pollution levels, which will be a significant factor to boost the market as plastic bottles cant get recycled and end up polluting the environment.

High prices of stainless steel vacuum bottle might obstruct the growth of the market in developing nations.

Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into Children Products, Adult Products. The Adult Products segment accounts for the majority share, followed by Children Products segment. Based on application, the market is segmented into Household, Outdoor. The outdoor sector accounts for a majority share in the global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market.

Global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle Market Attractiveness Index by Type, 2019

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market, followed by Europe.

The research report on the global Stainless Steel Vacuum Bottle market includes profiles of some of major companies such as SEB SA, Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co., Ltd, Thermos L.L.C., Zojirushi Corporation, Pacific Market International, LLC, Xiongtai Group Co. Ltd., Peacock Vacuum Bottle, Co., Ltd., Lock & Lock Co., Ltd., Tiger Corporation, bubba brands, Inc., etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Children Products

Adult Products

Application

Households

Outdoors

Key Market Players included in the report:

SEB SA

Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co. Ltd

Thermos L.L.C.

Zojirushi Corporation

Pacific Market International

LLC

Xiongtai Group Co. Ltd.

Peacock Vacuum Bottle Co. Ltd.

Lock & Lock Co. Ltd.

Tiger Corporation

bubba brands Inc.

