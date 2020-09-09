The global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,255.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2025.

Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on technology was segmented into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). In 2017, quantitative PCR (qPCR) segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. The largest share of the quantitative PCR is primariliy owing to its ability to give valuable quantitative data analysis of nucleic acids which is highly specific, sensitive, and accurate. However, the digital PCR (dPCR) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

Download sample Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000817/

The major players operating in the dPCR and qPCR market Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, INC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, Fluidigm Corporation. For instance, in June 2018, Qiagen launched QIAseq 16S/ITS Panels and UCP Multiplex PCR Kit with a new generation of reagents to enable the most accurate microbial community profiling from complex microbiome samples.

The market for dPCR and qPCR is expected to grow as increasing incidence of genetic diseases, growth in investments & funds for gene synthesis, increasing number of start-up companies and technological developments in PCR technologies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the rapidly developing technologies of dPCR and qPCR and increasing ddPCR technology applications are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global dPCR and qPCR market as follows:

Global dPCR and qPCR Market – By Technology

Digital PCR (dPCR)

Quantitative PCR (qPCR)

Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Product

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software and Services

Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Application

Clinical Application

Pathogen Testing

Oncology Testing

Blood Screening Testing

Research Application

Forensic Application

Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South & Central America (SCAM)

Brazil

Inquiry For Discount at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100000817/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Life Science, Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense, Food Beverages, Chemical etc.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]