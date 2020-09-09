The global dPCR and qPCR market is expected to reach US$ 6,371.6 Mn in 2025 from US$ 3,255.5 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2018-2025.
Global dPCR and qPCR market, based on technology was segmented into digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR). In 2017, quantitative PCR (qPCR) segment held the largest share of the market, by technology. The largest share of the quantitative PCR is primariliy owing to its ability to give valuable quantitative data analysis of nucleic acids which is highly specific, sensitive, and accurate. However, the digital PCR (dPCR) segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.
The major players operating in the dPCR and qPCR market Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN, TaKARA BIO, INC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Danaher, Fluidigm Corporation. For instance, in June 2018, Qiagen launched QIAseq 16S/ITS Panels and UCP Multiplex PCR Kit with a new generation of reagents to enable the most accurate microbial community profiling from complex microbiome samples.
The market for dPCR and qPCR is expected to grow as increasing incidence of genetic diseases, growth in investments & funds for gene synthesis, increasing number of start-up companies and technological developments in PCR technologies are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the rapidly developing technologies of dPCR and qPCR and increasing ddPCR technology applications are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
The report segments the global dPCR and qPCR market as follows:
Global dPCR and qPCR Market – By Technology
Digital PCR (dPCR)
Quantitative PCR (qPCR)
Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Product
Reagents & Consumables
Instruments
Software and Services
Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Application
Clinical Application
Pathogen Testing
Oncology Testing
Blood Screening Testing
Research Application
Forensic Application
Global DPCR and qPCR Market – By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
Germany
France
Asia Pacific (APAC)
Japan
China
India
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South & Central America (SCAM)
Brazil
