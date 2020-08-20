The demand in different end-user industries has accelerated significantly with the growing adoption of automation and ground-breaking technology enhancements. Through automation, the technological revolution in the factories has been encouraging the manufacturing industries to further invest in automation sensor to enhance their productivity and production cycle.

Rapid expansion in the manufacturing industry and the adoption of industrial automation in automotive industries are some of the factors driving the growth of the factory automation sensor market. Nevertheless, widening government support and integration of artificial intelligence is anticipated to provide ample growth opportunities to the players operating in the factory automation sensor market.

Some of the Key Players of Factory Automation Sensor Market:

ABB Ltd., Analog Device Inc, Amphenol Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., NXP Semiconductor NV, Rockwell Automation, STMicroelectronics N.V, Siemens AG, Texas Instruments, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Segmentation:

Based on type, the factory automation sensor market is segmented into temperature sensors, vibration sensors, vision sensors, pressure sensors, proximity sensors, humidity sensors, and others. Based on end use industry the factory automation sensor market is segmented into automotive, chemicals, energy and power, food and beverages, manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Factory Automation Sensor market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2024 for overall Factory Automation Sensor market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Table of Content:

Market Overview Competition Analysis by Players Company (Top Players) Profiles Factory Automation Sensor Market Size by Type and Application US Market Status and Outlook EU Development Market Status and Outlook Japan Market Development Status and Outlook China Market Status and Outlook India Factory Automation Sensor Market Status and Outlook Southeast Asia Market Status and Outlook Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application Market Dynamics Market Effect Factor Analysis Research Finding/ Conclusion Appendix

