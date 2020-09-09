Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Online Recruitment market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Online Recruitment Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Online Recruitment market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Online Recruitment Market By Product Type (Permanent Online Recruitment, Part Time Online Recruitment), By Application (Manufacturing Industry, Finance Industry,Service Industry, Other Industries), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Online Recruitment Market by Product Type (Permanent Online Recruitment, Part Time Online Recruitment), By Application (Manufacturing Industry, Finance Industry,Service Industry,Other Industries), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global online recruitment market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global online recruitment market is projected to be US$ 26,442.3 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 93,504.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 14.9%.

Online recruitment is a procedure of using the internet to search and recruit a potential candidate for particular functional activity. It is a new time-saving, effective end to end recruiting platform that converts the candidate into an applicant. Purpose of the online recruitment process is to make the process more efficient and effective. Also, the internet can reach a large number of potential candidates cost-effectively. Online recruitment procedure allows the organization to connect with the candidate through various social networking websites which are not limited to any geographical region. In recent time, where everything has become digitalized, the hiring process has also updated. Traditional recruitment was carried out through job boards, newspapers which were complex and time-consuming whereas, the online recruitment process is a next-gen skill & exceptional VFM (Value for Money) streamlined process which provides integrated applicant tracking system and CRM functionality at a single platform. Majority of corporate are looking for hustle free procedure, which is expected to drive the demand for the online recruitment market in the coming years.

Improving living standard-change in customer lifestyle and shortage of time has led to an innovative rise method which expected to influence the demand for the online recruitment market. Furthermore, evolution in the use of social media and other networking website has increased the scope of the candidate, which is expected to rise in demand for Online Recruitment in the coming years.

Global Online Recruitment Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, an increasing number of fake job cases on hiring portals, wherein candidates are asked to deposit a certain amount of money in exchange of jobs in multinational companies is a major factor hampering the growth of the target market to a certain extent. Nonetheless, North America and Europe are mature markets; there is comparatively lower penetration of internet in emerging economies in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America market. Companies are focusing on increasing presence in these untapped markets are likely to gain a higher market share, which is also expected to further fuel growth of the global online recruitment market.

The global online recruitment market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into permanent online recruitment, part-time online recruitment. The online recruitment segment accounts for the majority share. While part time, online recruitment is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into the manufacturing industry, finance industry, service industry, other industries. The service industry accounts for a majority share in the global online recruitment market and is expected to register highest growth over the forecast period.

Global Online Recruitment Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the United States, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America. The United States accounts for the majority share in the global Online Recruitment market, followed by Europe. India is expected to register the highest growth rate after over forecast period owing to government initiative towards dropping unemployment. Regions and countries such as Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and South America are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global online recruitment market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, CareerBuilder, LLC, Randstad NV, SEEK Limited, Zhaopin Limited, 51job, Inc., Info Edge (India), Axel Springer SE, DHI Group, Inc.

