The global mass spectrometry imaging market is projected to be US$ 621.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 1,186.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Mass spectrometry imaging (MSI) is an imaging technique that facilitates untargeted investigations of the spatial distribution of molecular species in a variety of samples. It has the feature to image thousands of biological molecules in a single experiment without labelling. The information gathered from mass spectrometry (MS), and visualization of spatial distributions in sample sections makes this a valuable tool useful for biological specimen characterization. The mass spectrometer ionizes the molecules on the surface of the sample and gathers a mass spectrum at each pixel on the section, with the resulting spatial resolution defined by the pixel size. After assembling the spectra, computer software can be used to select an individual mass-to-charge (m/z) value and the intensity of the m/z is extracted from each pixels spectrum. Then these intensities are combined into a heat map image representing the relative distribution of that m/z value throughout the samples surface. To determine the identity of a specific m/z value, Tandem MS fragmentation can be done on ions from each pixel, and the fragments can be used to assemble the structure of the unknown molecule.

Safety Regulations-Strict safety regulations are expected to drive the acceptance of mass spectrometry in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and food & beverages testing companies, which is a one of the major factor expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, high cost of mass spectrometry imaging instruments has not only constrained the entry of new and small companies in the market, but have also obstructed leading players from undertaking large-scale research and development activities, which is expected to challenge to the market growth to a certain extent Nonetheless, developing economies in Asia Pacific such as China, India, etc. are relatively untapped market, that provides lucrative opportunities for major players to increase penetration in these markets to augment their market share.

Global mass spectrometry imaging market is segmented based on product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into MALDI, ESI and Others. The MALDI segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by ESI segment. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into proteomics, clinical, metabolomics and others. The clinical segment accounts for a majority share in the global mass spectrometry imaging market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global mass spectrometry imaging market, owing to increasing spending on pharmaceuticals R&D. APAC is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global mass spectrometry imaging market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Waters Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, JEOL Ltd. and Analytik Jena AG.

