The Global L-Arginine is projected to be US$ 501.6 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 957.9 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

L-Arginine, also known as arginine, is a non-essential amino acid, necessary for the body to build proteins. It is a substrate of nitric oxide synthase, which is converted to L-citrulline and nitric oxide (NO). L-arginine is a precursor of not only for proteins but also urea, polyamines, proline, glutamate, creatine and agmatine, which helps to reduce blood pressure, blood clotting and also reduces the risks of myocardial infarction and strokes. Owing to these properties, L-arginine is majorly used in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and supplements, cosmetics, etc. L-arginine is used for heart and blood vessel conditions such as chest pain, congestive heart failure (CHF), high blood pressure, and coronary artery disease. It is also used for recurring pain in the legs, due to blocked arteries (intermittent claudication), erectile dysfunction (ED), decreased mental capacity in the elderly (senile dementia), and male infertility.

Increasing prevalence of congestive heart failure (CHF) among the population is one of the key factors which is expected to drive the growth of the global L-arginine market. For instance: In the U.S., nearly 5 million people suffer from congestive heart failure, and around 550,000 new cases are reported each year.

Furthermore, L-arginine is widely used in dietary supplements and nutraceuticals to increase the nitric oxide activity, owing to this it is largely adopted by athletes for improving physical exercise capacity. Increasing consumption of L-arginine based dietary supplements is another factor estimated to propel the growth of the market.

Global L-Arginine Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, the high price of the product, due to limited availability and production, reflects on the high cost of end products, is a key factor expected to hamper the growth of the Global L-arginine market to a certain extent. Nonetheless, increasing R&D activities towards the development of L-arginine adjuvants for the treatment of various diseases is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for players in the global market

Global L-Arginine is segmented on the basis of grade type, applications and region. On the basis of grade type, the market is segmented into food grade and pharma grade. Food grade segment accounts for the majority share in the Global L-Arginine, while the pharma grade is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented into supplements & nutrition, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and others. Supplements and nutrition accounts for a majority share in the Global L-Arginine market

Global L-Arginine by Grade Type, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. Europe accounts for the majority share in the Global L-Arginine followed by APAC. APAC is expected to lead the market growth owing to the growing purchasing power in the developing regions. Economies such as China and India are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as Japan, Southeast Asia and the rest of the world are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the Global L-Arginine includes profiles of some of major companies such as Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, CJ Corporation, Daesang Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Jingjing Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co., Ltd., Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co., Ltd., Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co., Ltd., Xintai Jiahe Biotech Co., Ltd and Zhangjiagang Xingyu Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Food Grade

Pharma Grade

Application

Supplements & Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Key Market Players included in the report:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Kirin Holdings Company Limited

CJ Corporation

Daesang Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

Jingjing Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Wuxi Jinghai Amino Acid Co. Ltd.

Shine Star (Hubei) Biological Engineering Co. Ltd.

Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co. Ltd.

Xintai Jiahe Biotech Co. Ltd

Zhangjiagang Xingyu Technology Co. Ltd

