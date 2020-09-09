Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the HTCC & LTCC Substrate market.

The global HTCC & LTCC substrate market is projected to be US$ 908.7 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 1,420.4 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.6%.

Co-fired ceramic is made with a combination of the ceramic substrate and conducting metals that are co-fired at a certain temperature to achieve multi-layered and compact devices. Co-fired ceramic technology offers various advantages such as they are chemically inactivity, have excellent physical and high thermal stability properties, non-corrosiveness, and environmental resistance. Co-fired ceramics are used in different industries such as aerospace & defense, automotive, telecommunications, medical, semiconductor, and other industrial applications. There are two basic product types for co-fired ceramic namely LTCC (Low-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic) and HTCC (High-Temperature Co-fired Ceramic). The advantages of LTCC are lower permittivity tolerance, have stable thermal conductivity, release lower trichloroethylene. The advantages of HTCC are high mechanical stability, high temperature stability of around 1,600 °C (2,910 °F), easy to integrate into metal housings.

Higher usage of low temperature and high-temperature ceramics substrate for semiconductor packaging in numerous applications such as industrial power, medical, oil exploration, propulsion systems, satellites, energy storage, and directed energy is projected to gain significant market growth in coming years

Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

However, high cost of ceramic substrates compared to metals and alloys substrates is a major factor expected to restrain the market growth of the global HTCC and LTCC substrate market. Moreover, increasing demand for advanced ceramic substrate for high power & high-frequency applications such as the establishment of reliable communications channels, interferometric systems, and others. This is expected to provide growth opportunities for the key players operating in the global HTCC and LTCC substrate market.

Global HTCC & LTCC substrate market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into HTCC & LTCC. The LTCC segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest revenue growth over forecast period. On the basis of Application, the market is segmented into semiconductor, optics, telecommunication, military, automotive, other applications. The semiconductor segment accounts for the highest market share in the global HTCC & LTCC substrate market.

Global HTCC & LTCC Substrate Market by Type, 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global HTCC & LTCC substrate market owing to the presence of a large number of co-fired ceramic manufacturers in the country in the region. North America is followed by Europe owing to increasing telecommunications and consumer electronics industry. Regions such as South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global HTCC & LTCC substrate market includes profiles of some of major companies such as KYOCERA Corporation, Chaozhou Three-circle (Group) Co., Hitachi, Ltd., SEMCNS Co., Ltd., KOA Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd., NEO Tech, AMETEK, Inc., AdTech Ceramics, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Maruwa Co., Ltd., Yokowo Co., Ltd.

