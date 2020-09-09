Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Horizontal Directional Drilling market.

The global horizontal directional drilling market is projected to be US$ 5,865.0 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 11,096.1Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

Horizontal directional drilling, also known as directional boring, is a steerable trenchless technique of installing underground pipes, cables and conduits in a shallow arc, along a suggested bore path by using a surface launched drilling rig with a slight impact on the close area. Directional boring is used when trenching, or mining is not useful. It is appropriate for a variety of soil conditions and applications such as roads, landscapes and river crossings. Horizontal directional drilling has proven to be more useful and environment-friendly, as compared to conventional vertical manoeuvring methods. It is ideal for installing cables, pipes for short-distance, as well as long-distance tasks and even at deeper depths and conduits. In other words, horizontal directional drilling machines can install multiple pipes through a single surface area, resulting in lower surface area of land penetration. Moreover, this sustainable construction technique also requires a smaller set-up area, which helps projects that are required to be completed in a short span of time, keeping the inconvenience caused to the public at a minimum level and reduced traffic blocking.

Developments in telecommunication – ongoing innovations and developments in telecommunication sector globally at a swift pace is one of the major factor anticipated to boost the growth of global horizontal directional drilling market. 5G trials and deployment across various regions are major end-use sector opting horizontal directional drilling services, thereby driving the growth of the target market.

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

However, the high cost of horizontal directional drilling machines, as compared to other conventional methods of drilling is a major factor which may hinder the growth of this market. Nonetheless, the introduction of manoeuvring sensors coupled with advancements in surveying techniques, computer technology, and global positioning systems (GPS), and other advancements, are aiding horizontal directional drilling machines to overcome several challenges and providing convenient drilling operations to end-users, which is expected to provide fruitful opportunities to players in the market.

Global horizontal directional drilling market is segmented on the basis of product type, End-Use and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into mini-HDD, midi-HDD and maxi-HDD. The midi-HDD segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into oil & gas, telecommunication, drain pipe, electricity cable and others. The oil & gas segment accounts for a majority share in the global horizontal directional drilling market.

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa and Rest of the world. The USA accounts for the majority share in the global horizontal directional drilling market owing to increased production of oil and gas due to robust demand for fuel. Regions and countries such as Europe, Japan, China, India and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global horizontal directional drilling market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Vermeer Corporation, The Charles Machine Works, Inc., Herrenknecht AG, The Toro Company, XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Goodeng International and Jiangsu Dilong Heavy Machinery Co.

