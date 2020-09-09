Global Nonwoven Fabrics Market is accounted for $44.37 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $98.78 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increase of modern healthcare in developing markets, rise in awareness about environment-friendly Fabrics and growing demand from construction and automotive industries are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost for raw materials and growing strict regulations for textile industry are hampering the market growth. One of the major opportunity are the growing importance of Geotextiles.

Non-woven fabric is a fabric organized from long fibers, bonded collectively by mechanical, chemical, heat or solvent treatment. They are smooth, porous sheets that are made directly from separate fibers or from molten plastic or plastic film. They are engineered Fabrics that may be a limitative, single-use fabric or a very durable fabric. Non-woven Fabrics offer precise functions such as absorbency, straining, resilience; stretch, strength, and flame ret ardency, wash ability, softness, bacterial barrier and sterility.

Based on technology, Dry Laid segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period. It has wide applications in wipes, personal care, and packaging markets. The growth in these industries due to the increase in disposable income levels and fast urbanization will drive the market.

By Geography, Asia Pacific commanded the global market accounting high during the forecast period. Fast industrialization and rising population in China and India have resulted in demand for superior infrastructure which led to increased construction spending, rapid increase in investments and advancements in the healthcare sector are some of the factors driving the market in this region. In addition, development of building and automotive engineering particularly in BRIC nations is expected to spur the market growth.

Some of the key players in the market include Berry Global Group, The Freudenberg Group, Kimberly-Clarke Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Ahlstrom-Munksj?, Fitesa , Johns Manville, Glatfelter, TWE Group, Polymer Group , Mitsui Chemicals, Low & Bonar, Georgia-Pacific, Owens Corning, Toray Industries, Inc., Fibertex and Kingsafe Group.

Products Covered:

-Polypropylene (PP)

-Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

-Polyethylene (PE)

-Rayon

-Wood Pulp

-Bi-Component (BICO)

-Polyester

-Nylon

-Other Products

Types Covered:

-Spun Bonded Non-woven

-Staple

-Meltblown

-Composite

-Wet Non-woven

-Hydro Entangled Non-woven

-Thermally Bonded Non-woven

-Needle Punch Non-woven

-Other Types

Technologies Covered:

-Spunlaid

-Carded

-Dry Laid

-Wet Laid

-Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

-Hygiene

-Construction

-Wipes

-Upholstery

-Filtration

-Other Applications

Functions Covered:

-Durable Applications

-Disposable Applications

End Users Covered:

-Medical Sector

-Consumer Goods Industry

-Automotive Sector

-Agriculture Sector

-Apparel Industry

-Pharmaceuticals

-Iron & Steel

-Automobile

-Cement

-Chemical

-Power

-Other End User

