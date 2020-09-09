Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Glucagon market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Glucagon Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Glucagon market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Glucagon Market By Product Type (Kits, Injection, Powder/Solution), By Application (Emergency Use, General Use, Diagnostic & Motility, Other Applications), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Glucagon Market by Product Type (Kits, Injection, Powder/Solution), By Application (Emergency Use, General Use, Diagnostic & Motility, Cardiogenic Shock, Other Applications) and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the Global Glucagon Market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The Global Glucagon Market is projected to be US$ 461.0 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 837.0 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

The blood sugar level is a very important part of the overall health of the human body. When the blood sugar level becomes low, individuals might feel drowsy and disoriented. Blood sugar (Glucose) control includes various complex hormonal systems, one of which is glucagon. Glucagon is a metabolic hormone that plays an important role to control blood sugar levels in the human body. Glucagon secreted by alpha cells of the pancreas which discharged into the bloodstream. Glucagon hormone is also available in drug form which is used to treat severe hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). Glucagon hormone works together with the insulin hormone to maintain blood sugar at the right level in healthy individuals. Glucagon hormonal drug received FDA approval on November 14, 1960. Generally, glucagon is available in the form of intravenous, intramuscular or subdermal injection. Glucagon may cause some side effects such as vomiting, nausea, itching, and rash. Sometimes individuals may get difficulties in breathing and lost consciousness.

Increasing prevalence and incidence of hypoglycemia in diabetes patients, coupled with the rising innovations in non-injectable emergency glucagon, are major factors driving the growth of the global market. Growing advancements in therapies & drugs and rising funding by leading organizations to improve health care infrastructure are driving the growth of the target market. Increasing heart-related problems among aging population indirectly fueling global glucagon market growth, as glucagon works as a guardian of the heart against catecholamine surge. Change in the lifestyle pattern, obesity, and bad eating habits such as an unhealthy diet are factors that increase the prevalence of diabetes, which in turn increase demand for glucagon. Moreover, rowing advancements in therapies & drugs and rising funding by leading organizations to improve health care infrastructure are driving the growth of the target market.

Global Glucagon Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

Moreover, increasing support from Food and Drug Administration (US“FDA) for the development of advanced therapies and drugs for the treatment of hypoglycemia is a factor offering lucrative revenue growth opportunity for manufacturers in the target market

However, Lack of awareness regarding the use of glucagon or low adoption rate in developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil, etc. is another factor that creates a negative impact on market growth

Global glucagon market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Kits, Injection, Powder/Solution. Among product type, Kits segment is account for a major share. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Emergency Use, General Use, Diagnostic & Motility, Cardiogenic Shock, Other Applications. The Emergency Use segment accounts for a majority share in the Global Glucagon market.

Global Glucagon Market Attractiveness Index By Application Type, 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Glucagon market, owing fully developed and mature market

The research report on the Global Glucagon Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly & Co, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Svar Life Science AB, Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Kits

Injection

Powder/Solution

Application

Emergency Use

General Use

Diagnostic & Motility

Cardiogenic Shock

Other Applications

Key Market Players included in the report:

Novo Nordisk A/S

Eli Lilly & Co

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Svar Life Science AB

Taj Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Glucagon in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Glucagon Market By Product Type (Kits, Injection, Powder/Solution), By Application (Emergency Use, General Use, Diagnostic & Motility, Other Applications), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580