The global gas nitriding furnace market is projected to be US$ 348.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 802.3 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7%.

Nitriding furnaces are used in the processing of nitriding metals using ammonia. Gas nitriding is a surface hardening process, in which nitrogen is diffused onto the surface of the metal, using dissociated ammonia as a source, to create a case-hardened surface. These processes are mainly used on low-carbon, low-alloy steels and other ferrous alloys to increase their wear-resistance, surface hardness and fatigue life. Alloys having aluminium gives maximum hardness and wear resistance. Gas nitriding is performed on finished components and is widely accepted since it gives excellent corrosion resistance against humid air and water, and hardness of up to 70 Rc, i.e. 950 to 1150 VPN.

Government regulations- Stringent government regulations regarding environmental sustainability and safer automotive, is propelling automotive OEMs towards building safe, clean and zero emission vehicles, thereby triggering the growth of the global gas nitriding furnace market. Furthermore, growth in aerospace industries is also expected to augment the growth of gas nitriding furnace market as several components used in aerospace industries from the crankshaft, shafts, gears to landing gears are called for controlled nitriding

However, the high cost of gas nitriding process compared to heat treatment processes is expected to hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, strong growth of the automotive industry in developing economies, particularly in Asia Pacific region is expected to provide profitable opportunities to players in order to increase penetration in these untapped markets. Increasing innovations towards the development of new strong but light-weight alloys and compounds particularly in the Asia Pacific region is also another factor expected to further enhance the growth of the gas nitriding market over the coming years

Global gas nitriding furnace market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into vacuum gas nitriding furnace and thermal gas nitriding furnace. The thermal gas nitriding furnace segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into automotive, construction equipment, industrial machinery, aerospace and others. The automotive segment accounts for a majority share in the global gas nitriding furnace market and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by aerospace.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global gas nitriding furnace market, owing to robust growth in end-user industries such as aerospace, heavy-duty machine industries, chemicals and gas industries. North America and Europe are expected to register the highest growth rate after APAC. Regions such as South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global gas nitriding furnace market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Bodycote plc, Ipsen International GmbH, Seco/Warwick S.A., Solar Manufacturing, Inc., Surface Combustion, Inc., RUBIG GmbH & Co KG and Premier Furnace Specialists, Inc.

Key Market Segments

Type

Vacuum Gas Nitriding Furnace

Well Type Gas Nitriding Furnace

Other

Application

Automotive

Construction Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace Industry

Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Bodycote plc

Ipsen International GmbH

Seco/Warwick S.A.

Solar Manufacturing Inc.

Surface Combustion Inc.

RUBIG GmbH & Co KG and Premier Furnace Specialists Inc

