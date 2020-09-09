Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fresh Food market.

The global Fresh Food market is projected to be US$ 461.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 689.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Fresh foods are the once that are not processed and comprise of fresh vegetable and fruits, dairy products such as milk, as well as meat etc. Before the invention of processed foods that are consumed widely across the globe, the above mentioned were the only options. Processed food is very high in calories and very low in nutrition whereas fresh food products are exactly opposite of this. Hence they are gaining popularity these days.

As the problem of obesity is on the rise, nowadays people prefer to opt for fresh foods because of several benefits over processed food. Also, several diseases arise due to obesity namely low or high blood pressure, diabetes, bone diseases etc. Also, the consumption of fresh fruits has been proved to help improve immunity and are advised to be consumed by patients. As the demand for quality fresh foods is growing, several companies are emerging to cater to huge requirement. Quality is a key concern when it comes to fresh foods; hence people trust the companies with a good reputation. Organizations are offering chopped fresh fruits as well as vegetables to make it effortless for people to consume fresh foods. Willingness to spend extra amount on various attributes like organically produced, or locally produced fruits or vegetables is rising. It is anticipated to bolster market growth. Majority of the demand for fresh food is from Asia, due to a massive population in India as well as China. Their combined population is more than 30% of the world population. Also, purchasing power is increasing in these nations which positively impacts the fresh food market.

Global Fresh Food Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

The obesity problem has become rampant, and many of the patients with an overweight problem are adopting various methods to get over it. It leads to healthier food choices by individuals and drives the need for fresh food products. Many people these days opt for diet low on carbohydrates and high on proteins. As meat and eggs are excellent sources of protein, demand for these is anticipated to continuously grow and hence estimated to help in the market growth

Furthermore, increasing consumer awareness regarding the advantages of consumption of organic food products is expected to aid in market growth.

However, unwillingness to consume fresh foods especially by teenagers may restrict the market growth of fresh foods. Many youngsters consume fast foods regularly. It could be a hurdle for the growth of the fresh food market.

Moreover, turning vegan to reduce animal killings for food is in trend. The number of vegans across the globe has drastically increased over the last few years. It is expected to enhance the market growth of fresh food

Global Fresh Food Market by Type, 2018

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into Fruits and Vegetables, Meat, Poultry and Egg and others. Fruits and Vegetables account for the majority share in the global fresh food market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. APAC accounts majority share in the global fresh food market.

The research report on the global fresh food market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Leverandorselskabet Danish Crown AmbA, Dole Food Company, Inc., Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. Greenyard NV, Tyson Foods, Inc., D"Arrigo Bros. Co. Of California, Inc., Chiquita Brands International, Inc., Tanimura & Antle Fresh Foods, Inc., Taylor Fresh Foods, Inc., Sunfed Limited, Naturipe Farms, llc, naturesweet limited, grimmway enterprises, inc. and other prominent players

Key Market Segments

Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Eggs

Other

Application

Supermarket

Hypermarket

Wet and Open Market

Online

Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Leverandorselskabet Danish Crown AmbA

Dole Food Company Inc.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Greenyard NV

Tyson Foods Inc.

D”Arrigo Bros. Co. Of California Inc.

Chiquita Brands International Inc.

Tanimura & Antle Fresh Foods Inc.

Taylor Fresh Foods Inc.

Sunfed Limited

Naturipe Farms

LLC

Naturesweet limited

Grimmway enterprises Inc.

