It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global free space optics market is projected to be US$ 237.2 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 2239.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 24.9%.

Free Space Optics is an optical communication technology in which data is transmitted by circulation of light in free space allowing optical connectivity. FSO (Free Space Optics) acts as a medium between transceivers. Line of sight (LOS) is necessary for successful transmission of optical signal through air, outer space or vacuum. The FSO technology has been around since 8th century, now it is more evolved. FSO is LOS technology, where voice, video and data communication is achieved with maximum 10Gbps of data by bidirectional connectivity. FSO uses optical signals as the carrier frequencies to deliver point-to-point transmission of communication information through the atmosphere.

Rising demand of fast and flexible wireless communication technology- increasing demand for fast and flexible wireless communication technology in various areas such as defense and other commercial areas such as telecommunication is expected to be the major driving factor for free space optics market. Furthermore, low power usage per transmitted bit is likely to aid the growth of target market.

However, technological challenges such as requirement of obstruction free line of sight for transmission of optics communication between two points is likely to dampen the demand for FOS. Nonetheless, integration of technologies to improve FSO system performance and incorporation in 3G,4G and 5G networks is likely to create lucrative opportunities for free space optics market growth in future.

Global free space optics market is segmented on the basis of Range Type, application and region. On the basis of Range Type, the market is segmented into short distance, long distance and mid distance. The short distance segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into defense & security, healthcare, communications, transportation and other application. The defense & security segment accounts for a majority share in the global free space optics market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global Free Space Optics market, followed by Europe. Presence of established research centers in Eastern Europe and Western Europe is aiding the growth of free space optics market in this region. APAC is expected to register highest growth rate after over forecast period owing to increasing investment by government. Regions such as Europe, South America and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Free Space Optics market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Trimble Inc., Anova Technologies, Inc., Stryker Corporation.

Key Market Segments

Type

Short Distance (Less Than 500m)

Mid Distance (500m-1500m)

Long Distance (Greater Than 1500m)

Application

Defense and Security

Healthcare

Communications

Transportation

Other

Key Market Players included in the report:

Trimble Inc.

Anova Technologies Inc.

Anova Technologies

Stryker Corporation

