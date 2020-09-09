Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Four Way Reversing Valves market.

The global four-way reversing valves market is projected to be US$ 429.6 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 625.6 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.2%.

A four-way valve with operating control used for heat pumps is known as a four-way reversing valve. The four-way reversing valve is a vital component to reverse the cycle of one to one heat pump systems. They reverse the flow direction of refrigerants by providing heating and cooling from the system to the air-conditioned space. These valves facilitate an energetically optimized and effective defrosting method. Four-way reversing valves are at the core of heat pump systems and are undoubtedly essential for their smooth function. Reversing the circulation in reversible refrigeration systems is the primary function of four-way reversing valves. With the reversing function, the evaporator becomes a condenser, and the condenser becomes an evaporator. The four-way reversing valves are also used for efficient defrosting. In a reversible system, the evaporator turns in to a condenser and can be defrosted by internal heating when the circulation is reversed. This process concedes excellent defrosting results and is practically unbeatable as regards to energy consumption, efficient heat transfers, and defrosting time. Therefore, they are used in packaged air conditioners, central and room air conditioners.

Increasing use of heat pump technology to reduce CO2 emission is increasing, as it is the most efficient alternative of oil, electric systems, and fuel in regards to both cooling and heating solutions. Since, four-way reversing valves perform the critical function in the heat pumps, increasing the use of heat pumps is a major factor driving the growth of the global four-way reversing valves market.

However, high installation and replacement cost of four-way reversing valves, as compared to its other counterparts is a major factor anticipated to hamper the growth of the global four-way reversing valves market. Nonetheless, changing the outlook towards the geothermal energy is creating lucrative opportunities for growth of the four-way reversing valves market as it is used in the heat pumps which are a vital component of geothermal energy based central heating and cooling system.

Global four-way reversing valves Market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into 3.5-20 kW,21-40 kW,41 kW and above. The 3.5-20 kW segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential air-conditioning, commercial air-conditioning. The commercial air-conditioning segment accounts for a majority share in the global four-way reversing valves market and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global four-way reversing valves market and is expected to register highest growth rate after over forecast period owing to favorable government regulations and incentives in economies such as China, India, etc. for increasing energy efficiency. Regions such as North America, Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global four-way reversing valves market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Sanhua Holding Group Co., Ltd., Saginomiya Seisakusho, Inc., Zhejiang Dun”an Artificial Environment Co., Ltd, TSI Technologies, Okayama Seiko, Anhui Tianda Group Co., Ltd., Shanghai Goldair Electric System Co., Ltd.

