Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market by Device Type (Hair Removal Devices, Phototherapy Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Laser & Others), By Application (Skin Rejuvenation, Hair removal, Leg Vein Treatment, Vaginal Rejuvenation & Others), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global energy based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global energy based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is projected to be US$ 3,168.3 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 7,487.8 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 9%.

Energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems use sources of energy such as laser, ultrasound, and radio frequency to treat physical conditions. Medical aesthetic treatment refers to treatment that focus on enhancement of cosmetic appearance of individuals for physical conditions such as scars, wrinkles, moles, skin laxity, unwanted hair, discoloration, etc. These treatments include both non-invasive and minimally-invasive procedures. Energy-based non-invasive treatment systems include lasers, radiofrequency, ultrasound, intense pulse light, topical skin products, etc. Major treatment providers include dermatologists, plastic surgeons, some physicians such as gynecologists and ophthalmologists.

In the recent years, there has been a strong demand for body contouring and other cosmetic procedures to enhance appearance. More importantly, non-invasive procedures have gained significant traction. According to the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, non-surgical procedures such as micro-ablative skin resurfacing, fat reduction, skin tightening, chemical peel, etc. have shown an increase of 4.2% in 2017, from the previous year.

It is reported that the pain levels during energy-based device treatments are often significantly lower. In addition, combining energy-based devices and injectable provides optimal outcomes for patients. While some treatments are safe to provide on the same-day, others must be staggered for safety and efficacy. For example: fillers, neuromodulators, and light-based technologies or energy-based technologies, fillers, and neuromodulators can be implemented in the same session. A long-held belief that introducing lasers could destabilize or damage fillers has been strongly refuted by medical experts.

The energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market is expected to register a significant growth in the coming years owing to increasing awareness regarding physical appearance of individuals and the abundant technologies available in the market. Growing income of middle-class and increase in the disposable income, particularly in developing economies is always expected to have a positive impact on the market growth. Moreover, increasing focus of major players towards development of novel and advanced technologies is also expected to be a key factor to support growth of the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment systems market in the coming years.

Technological advancements in the medical aesthetic treatments facilitates availability of safe, minimally painful medical aesthetic treatments. Owing to these benefits offered by energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments, majority of population is getting more inclined towards such procedures, which is expected to drive growth of the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatment system market.

Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing importance towards physical appearance and beauty consciousness in both women and men is expected to be a key factor fueling the target market growth.

Side effects of energy-based non-invasive treatments such as swelling, blindness, stroke, bruising and others, are factors likely to have a negative impact consumer preference index, which is expected to restrain growth of the global energy-based non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments system market

Global Energy-based Non-invasive Medical Aesthetic Treatment System Market by Formulation, 2018

On the basis of device type, market is segmented into Hair Removal Devices, Body Contouring Devices, Phototherapy Devices, RF Devices, Laser and Others. Laser accounts majority share in the global energy based noninvasive medical aesthetic treatment system market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America & MEA. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global energy based noninvasive medical aesthetic treatment system market, followed by Europe.

The research report on the global energy based noninvasive medical aesthetic treatment system market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Bausch Health Companies Inc., Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA, Syneron Medical Ltd, Hologic, Inc., Venus Concept Canada Corp., Lumenis Ltd., Cutera, Inc. etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Hair Removal Devices

Body Contouring Devices

Phototherapy Devices

RF Devices

Laser

Application

Skin Rejuvenation

Hair removal

Leg Vein Treatment

Vaginal Rejuvenation

Key Market Players included in the report:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Merz GmbH & Co. KGaA

Syneron Medical Ltd

Hologic Inc.

Venus Concept Canada Corp.

Lumenis Ltd.

Cutera Inc.

