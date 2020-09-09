Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Electromagnetic Therapy Devices market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Electromagnetic Therapy Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market by Product Type (High Frequency, Low Frequency), By Application (Bone Growth, Pain Relief), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global electromagnetic therapy devices market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global electromagnetic therapy devices market is projected to be US$ 306.9 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 600.0 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Electromagnetic devices are the medical devices which uses electromagnetic pulses in the electromagnetic therapy. Electromagnetic therapy is a somehow pseudoscientific form of alternative medicine which claims to treat disease by applying electromagnetic radiation to the body. Magnetic energy exists in our body and it controls the heartbeats, it stimulates muscles, and more. Each molecule in the human body contains a small amount of magnetic energy. Electromagnetic Therapy Devices are commonly used in Bone Growth, Pain Relief and other field. The assumption is that, imbalance due to electromagnetic frequencies causing illness in the body can be corrected by electromagnetic therapy. Electromagnetic therapy is also known as bioelectricity, magneto biology, magnetic field therapy, and magnetic healing. Applications like instant pain relief, bone growth etc. are expected to grow this market. Use of Devices are supplementary with surgery this could anticipate to drive the market. US food and drug Administration (FDA) has approved some instruments this could help to boost the market.

Due to time limitation people prefer to use quick relief devices like electromagnetic therapy devices to get rid of pain and due to ever-increasing geriatric population worldwide, market of electromagnetic devices is expected to grow at high. PEMF therapy devices for particular ailments like healing of nonunion fractures, urinary incontinence and muscle stimulation are approved by FDA this could help market to grow. Technology enhancement in the healthcare sector of some emerging nations is expected to fuel the growth of electromagnetic devices market.

Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Government has some rules and regulations on the usage of this devices with respect of electromagnetic waves and some side effects from these devices like pain, nausea, dizziness etc. can decrease the market growth.

Global Electromagnetic Therapy Devices Market by Formulation, 2018

Low frequency devices accounts majority share in global electromagnetic therapy device market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MEA. The North America accounts for the majority share in the global electromagnetic therapy device market, followed by Europe.

The research report on the global electromagnetic therapy device market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Orthofix Medical Inc., Swiss Bionic Solutions, Curatronic Ltd., Dolphin Neurostim, BEMER AG, Oxford Medical Instruments Ltd, Medithera GmbH, EarthPulse, Orin Group, I Tech Medical Division etc.

