Touch panels enable people to operate computers via direct touch, more specifically, through the use of internal sensors; a user’s touch is detected, and then translated, into an instructional command that parlays into visible function. The adoption of touch panel products is used for various applications, such as home appliances, vehicles, smartphones, and others. Range of options such as tablet PCs, smartphones, notebook PCs, and monitors have developed a competitive environment in the market.The touch panel offers a flexible learning process over traditional classroom teaching procedures. Infrared technologies with multi-touch input are gaining massive popularity in the industry. It isn’t as common as capacitive technology; still, they are gaining momentum these days owing to its excellent stylus touch, durability, and resistance to water drops features.
The Asia Pacific Touch Panel market is growing along with the healthcare industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.
Market Overview and Dynamics
The Asia-Pacifictouch panelmarket is expected to reach US$60,791.6Mnby 2027 from US$24,676.1 Mn in 2019, at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2020 to 2027. Factors driving the touch panel market growth include the increasing production of smartphones in consumer electronics industry.Touch panel technology for smartphones is gaining popularity in the market due to the iconic mobile phones such as Apple and Samsung.
Key Market Segments
In terms of technology, the capacitivesegment accounted for the largest share of the Asia-Pacifictouch panel market in 2019. In terms of product type, the consumer segment held a larger market share of thetouch panel market in 2019. Further, the consumer segment held a larger share of the market based on application in 2019.
These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific Touch Panel in the market.
ASIA-PACIFICTOUCH PANEL MARKET SEGMENTATION
Asia-Pacific Touch Panel Market– By Technology
- Resistive
- Capacitive
- Infrared
Asia-Pacific Touch Panel Market– By Product Type
- Consumer
- Commercial and Industrial
Asia-Pacific Touch Panel Market– By Application
- Consumer
- Medical
- Retail
- Industrial
- Others
Asia-Pacific Touch Panel Market– By Country
- Australia
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Company Profiles
- 3M
- Samsung
- Xenarc Technologies Corporation
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- FUJITSU LIMITED
- Advantech Co. Ltd.
- Planar
- Hitachi, Ltd
- Innolux Corporation
- LG Display Co., Ltd.
A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the touch panel market in Asia-Pacific are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report are 3M, Samsung, Xenarc Technologies Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, FUJITSU LIMITED, among others.
