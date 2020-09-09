Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Diamond Slurry market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Diamond Slurry Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Diamond Slurry market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Diamond Slurry Market By Product Type (Water-Based, Oil-Based & Emulsions), By Application (Sapphire, Sic, Gan, Glasses, Metals & Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Diamond Slurry Market by Product Type (Water-based, Oil-based & Emulsions), By Application (Sapphire, SiC, GaN, Glasses, Metals & Others), By End Use (Electronics & Optoelectronics, Disc Drives, Power Devices & Others) and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Diamond Slurry market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Diamond Slurry market is projected to be US$ 142.8 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 204.9 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.8%.

Slurries are a mixture of water, and small particles of solid, wherein these particles are not suspended in liquid but maintained by agitation. Generally, slurries have high viscosity as compared to other suspensions. In diamond slurries, the particles are usually a micron-sized diamond, and the carrier could be oil or water. Diamond slurries are majorly used for polishing ceramics, glass, metals and other materials to provide a mirror-like finish. Lapping is the process of providing finish to rough surfaces with the use of slurries, paste, etc. for products that require very tight tolerances of flatness, parallelism, thickness or finish. Diamond slurries are available as oil-soluble, water-soluble, or as emulsions. Chemical of the carrier fluid is controlled to ensure that they are compatible during processes.

The water-soluble slurry is used for polishing and lapping of ceramic and metals. These slurries are widely used for silicon carbide, sapphire, ruby, tungsten carbide, and other hard materials. This product does not dry up when it”s exposed to air, which makes it ideal for use as a substitute for oil-based polishing fluids, moreover, these slurries have high removal rates. The oil-based slurry contains additives to enhance performance and control stability and viscosity. These slurries provide excellent wetting properties and lubrication, which leads to optimum material removal rate and flawless surface quality. General applications of oil-based slurry are lapping and polishing of ceramics and sapphire, implants and superfinishing of hard materials. Emulsion-based slurries have the advantages of both oil-based and water-based slurries. It gives high material removal rates owed to good wetting and lubricating properties. Common applications of emulsion-based slurry are lapping and polishing of ceramics and metals. There are extensive applications of diamond slurry such as Sapphire, GaN, glasses, plastics, and metals, etc. Also, there are several industries where diamond slurries are used in electronics and optoelectronics, disc drives, power devices, etc.

Global Diamond Slurry Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

Growth of the electronics industry globally is expected to boost the demand for diamond slurries in the coming years. For instance, a leading player in the electronics industry Apple uses diamond slurry to clean and polish their mobile devices and wristwatch, which is expected to enhance the market growth favorably.

Availability of different types of CMP slurries, which has the same application in the end-use industry may act as a limitation on the growth of the diamond slurry market.

Innovation in mono and polycrystalline diamonds is going to bolster the market growth in the coming years. For example, HYPERION„¢ diamond has been developed by a surface-modifying mono-crystalline diamond that transforms the surface texture of mono-crystalline diamond from having just a few cutting points to one where there are many fine and distinct features. The surface-modified, mono-crystalline diamond with the increased numbers of pits and spikes out-performs polycrystalline diamond in lapping and polishing of semiconductor materials

Global Diamond Slurry market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into Water-based, Oil-based & Emulsions. The Oil-based segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by Emulsions segment. Based on application, the market is segmented into Sapphire, SiC, GaN, Glasses, Metals & Others. The Sapphire, SiC, GaN segment accounts for a majority share in the global Diamond Slurry market. Based on end-use, the market is segmented into Electronics & Optoelectronics, Disc Drives, Power Devices & Others. Electronics & Optoelectronics segment accounts for a majority share in the Global Diamond Slurry Market.

Global Diamond Slurry Market Attractiveness Index by Product Type , 2018

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global Diamond Slurry market, followed by Europe.

The research report on the global Diamond Slurry market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Lapmaster, Kemet, Engis Corp., Asahi Diamond Ind., Mipox Corporation, Fujimi Inc., Grish Hitech, Resiton, NanoDiamond Products, Sun Marketing Group, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Water-based

Oil-based & Emulsions

Application

Sapphire

SiC

GaN

Glasses

Metals & Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Lapmaster

Kemet

Engis Corp.

Asahi Diamond Ind.

Mipox Corporation

Fujimi Inc.

Grish Hitech

Resiton

NanoDiamond Products

Sun Marketing Group

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Diamond Slurry in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Diamond Slurry Market By Product Type (Water-Based, Oil-Based & Emulsions), By Application (Sapphire, Sic, Gan, Glasses, Metals & Others), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580