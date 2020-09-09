Animal prescription drug is a prescription drug used to prevent, treat, diagnose, or purposefully regulate an animal’s physiology.

Rising incidences of chronic disease in the animals. For instance, diabetes mellitus increased by 32 percent in dogs and 16 percent in cats; dental disease the most common condition affecting dogs and cats increased by 12 percent in dogs and 10 percent in cats; and otitis externa the second most common condition affecting dogs and cats increased by 9 percent in dogs and 34 percent in cats. Rising focus of companies on improvement of effective healthcare products for livestock and companion animals is expected to drive market growth.

Moreover, companies are also involved in creating awareness regarding the importance of animal drugs that will further increase the adoption of animal drugs in the market. For instance, in May 2019, Merck Animal Health launched BRAVECTO Cares, an educational campaign that highlights the role service that dogs play and the importance of keeping them healthy by protecting them from ticks and fleas.

Key Players Influencing the Market:

1. Elanco Animal Health

2. Ceva Sante Animale

3. MSD Animal Health

4. Zoetis

5. Virbac

6. Dechra

7. Vetoquinol

8. Animalcare Group

9. Ourofino Saude Animal

10. Boehringer Ingelheim

The Global Animal Prescription Drugs Market is segmented on the basis of types and end-user. On the basis of types, market can be classified anti-infective, anti-inflammatory, and parasiticides among others. Based on end-user the market is segmented into companion animal, livestock animal.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2027?

What are the key factors driving the global Animal Prescription Drugs market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Animal Prescription Drugs market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Animal Prescription Drugs market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Animal Prescription Drugs market?

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Animal Prescription Drugs Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Animal Prescription Drugs Market segments and regions.

Scope of the study:

The research on the Animal Prescription Drugs Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Animal Prescription Drugs Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020 – 2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

