Following a healthy growth curve, the surface protection films market value will surpass US$ 2 Bn during the latter half of the forecast period (2020-2030). Prominently set by application in the construction and automotive sectors, demand for surface protection films is likely to be spurred by the consumer electronics industry. Market players are highly focused on innovating their product portfolios as well as offering additional features in order to extend the applicability of surface protection films.

PE Continues to Gain Prominence

Manufacturers continue to bank on polyethylene (PE) for developing surface protection films, given their cost-effective and excellent resistance attributes. Although PE-based surface protection films will register around US$ 1 Bn in 2030, they are likely to falter in the years ahead, as polymer exhibits a low recyclability rate. Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), on the other hand, offers greater rigidity and recyclability as compared to other materials, and thus, will experience notable upsurge in its usage for developing surface protection films. This study further states that, over half of surface protection films are either made from PE or PET.

Download a sample of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-4470

Western Europe in the Lead; APEJ to Follow Closely

Western Europe, capturing around one-third of overall market value, continues to engage surface protection film manufacturers. While Germany is shaping the regional market growth, the market in Spain is exhibiting rapid growth. Further, the U.K. will outperform France, in terms of value creation, towards the end of the projection period. Market players are also driving their attention towards Asia Pacific (excluding Japan), given the upswing in production of automobiles and top-line growth of the consumer electronics industry, especially in China, and India.

