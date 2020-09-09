Increasing efficiency and reducing operational costs are two prime factors that are propelling industries to adopt automation technologies such as industrial IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data, machine learning, and cloud computing. Digitalization and process automation are becoming a necessity for businesses to sustain in the highly competitive industrial sector. In addition to large automation requirements of industries, the demand for low-level automation at various stages of industrial production and control is also growing at an impressive pace. The magnifying trend of automation and adoption of advanced technologies across various industries are driving the demand for FPGAs and FPGA security solutions.

The Asia Pacific FPGA Security market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Download FREE Sample PDF Brochure at

https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/sample/TIPRE00012178

These factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the Electronics and Semiconductor industry and this is expected to cause the demand for Asia Pacific FPGA Security in the market.

ASIA-PACIFIC FPGA SECURITY MARKET SEGMENTATION

Asia-Pacific FPGA Security Market – by Configuration

Low-End FPGA

Mid-Range FPGA

High-End FPGA

Asia-Pacific FPGA Security Market – by Technology

SRAM

Flash

Antifuse

Asia-Pacific FPGA Security Market – by End User

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Data Centers and Computing

Military and Aerospace

Industrial

Automotive

Other End Users

Asia-Pacific FPGA Security Market – by Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

Efinix, Inc

Flex Logix Technologies, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

Microchip Technology Inc.

QuickLogic Corporation

S2C

Xilinx, Inc.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the FPGA security market in Asia-Pacificare company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report areFlex Logix Technologies, Inc.;Microchip Technology Inc.; andIntel Corporation, among others.

