A camera stabilizer is an accessory that reduces motion blur to enable the camera users to capture sharp photographs and videos. Initially, the use of camera stabilizers was limited to the media & broadcast industry; however, the accessory has now gained popularity among small moviemakers and online content creators. Over the past few decades, the global entertainment and media sector has experienced significant growth on the back of the increased production of different genres of video content for both TV and big screen. Rapid transformation in technologies, consumer behavior, and business models have brought changes in consumer preference for experience and pay for entertainment and the media.

The Asia Pacific Electronic Camera Stabilizer market is growing along with the Electronics and Semiconductor industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Market Overview and Dynamics

The Asia-Pacific electronic camera stabilizer marketis expected to reach US$386.1Mnby 2027 from US$182.0 Mn in 2019; it is estimated to growat a CAGR of 10.0% from 2020 to 2027.The growing adoption of consumer electronics such as camcorders, digital cameras, and smartphones, and the increased spending capability of customers are anticipated to drive the demand for camera stabilizers in the region during the forecast period.Further, the escalating popularity of the film industry has encouraged professionals to come up with increased levels of creativity in cinematography. They are increasingly trying out imaginative work involving perfect motionby capturing creative shots through specialized lenses. Professional photographers use specific equipment such as rigs and camera stabilizers to get artistically perfect shots. Therefore, the rising demand for action photography is propelling the use of camera stabilizers.

Key Market Segments

In terms of type, the handheldsegment accounted for a larger share of the Asia-Pacific electronic camera stabilizer marketin 2019. In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment held a larger market share in 2019. Further, the DSLR segment held the largest share of the market based on application in 2019.

ASIA-PACIFIC ELECTRONIC CAMERA STABILIZER MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Body Mounted

Hand Held

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Application

Cinema Camera

DSLR

Action Camera

Smartphone

By Country

Australia

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Company Profiles

Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd.

NINGBO EIMAGE STUDIO EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

Tilta Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhiyun

Major Sources and Companies Listed

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to for preparing this report on the electronic camera stabilizer market in Asia-Pacific are company websites, annual reports, financial reports, national government documents, and statistical database, among others. Major companies listed in the report are Gudsen Technology Co., Ltd.;NINGBO EIMAGE STUDIO EQUIPMENT CO., LTD.;SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.;Tilta Technology Co., Ltd.; andZhiyun; among others.

