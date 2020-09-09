The Covid-19 pandemic is projected to have a positive influence on the global plasma therapy market. This is because scientists are majorly considering the plasma therapy technique as a possible treatment for treating this novel disease. The autologous source segment and Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) segment of this market are foreseen to garner a considerable growth and lead the market during estimated period. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to perceive outstanding growth and engender rewarding growth opportunities during the forecast period. The major players of the market are undertaking various strategies to withstand during this havoc period.

This sudden outburst of coronavirus pandemic has imposed an optimistic impact on the global plasma therapy market. This market is anticipated to observe significant growth during this pandemic period. Currently, scientists from various parts of the world are concentrating on numerous possibilities to invent an effective treatment or vaccine that can combat this life-threatening disease. Researchers are majorly considering the plasma therapy technique as a possible treatment for this disease. This factor is considerably boosting the demand for plasma therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 disease, thus boosting the market growth during the pandemic period.

The global plasma therapy market is foreseen to garner $432.8 million by 2026, growing at a healthy growth rate of 16.3% from 2019 to 2026, reveals a new research study published by Research Dive.

The report segments the global market into type, source, application, end use, and region. The study offers comprehensive analysis of drivers, opportunities, restraints, vital segments, and top market players.

• Factors Propelling Market Growth

As per the report, cumulative demand for plasma treatment for curing neurological disorders & orthopedic conditions, and growing awareness about dental health & personalized healthcare systems are greatly boosting the growth of the global market. On the other hand, high expenses involved in plasma therapy is a prime restraint for the growth of the plasma therapy market.

• Pure Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) Segment to Dominate the Market

By types, the report divides the global market into pure platelet-rich plasma (PRP), leucocyte-rich PRP, leukocyte-rich fibrin, and pure platelet-rich fibrin. Among these, the pure PRP segment was valued at $50.1 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 16.7% during the projected period. This growth is mainly attributed to the growing usage of pure PRP in the treatment of neurosurgery, cosmetic surgery, orthopedics/spinal surgery, and others due to its cost effectiveness compared to other treatments.

• Autologous Source Segment to Lead the Market

Based on source, the report classifies the global market into allogeneic and autologous. Among these, the autologous source segment is expected to garner $298.6 million by 2026. This segment is expected to have strong dominance over the market because autologous biologics plays a major role in tissue repair and generation treatments and helps in enhancing the healing power of chronic and recalcitrant wounds.

• Regional Breakdown of the Market

Regionally, the report evaluates the global market across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, the North American region grabbed the largest share of plasma therapy market in 2018 and is expected to gather $155.8 million revenue by 2026. This is mainly owing to the development of advanced protein fractioning procedures and cumulative demand for plasma therapy techniques from clinics and hospitals in this region. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to observe notable growth and generate rewarding growth opportunities during the estimated period.

• Major Market Players

The leading players in the global plasma therapy market are Kedrion S.p.A, Grifols, S.A., Cambryn Biologics, LLC, CSL Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd, BioLife PLASMA SERVICES, Octapharma AG and China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc., Biotest AG, and others. These players are applying several business ploys such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations & partnerships with an aim to gain a major market share in the global industry.

