The global herbal supplements market is projected to reach US$ 191.7 Bn by the end of 2030. The market was valued at US$ 70 Bn in 2020. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% between 2020 and 2030. Some of the main factors contributing to market growth are growing inclination towards natural foods, understanding of preventive health care, and raising health and wellness expenditure. Rising geriatric population coupled with the growing prevalence of chronic conditions is also boosting worldwide demand for herbal products.

Herbal Supplements Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019& Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Herbal Supplements market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2019-2029. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Herbal Supplements market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

HERBAL SUPPLEMENTS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global Herbal Supplements market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Source

Roots

Fruits & Vegetables

Barks

Leaves

Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Form

Oils

Syrups

Powders

Tablets and capsules

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia

Oceania

MEA

Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Herbal Supplements market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Herbalife International of America, Glanbia PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ricola AG, Blackmores limited, Nbty Inc. , Nitraceutical International Corporation, Bio-Botanica Inc., Arizona Natural products, Naturalife Asia Co.Ltd. , Twinlab Corporation, DSM Nutritional Products AG.

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Herbal Supplements market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Herbal Supplements market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Herbal Supplements market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Herbal Supplements market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Herbal Supplements market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the Herbal Supplements market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Herbal Supplements market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Herbal Supplements market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Herbal Supplements market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Herbal Supplements Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the Herbal Supplements market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the Herbal Supplements market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the Herbal Supplements market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the Herbal Supplements market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Herbal Supplements Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Herbal Supplements market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2019 – 2020) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by source

Based on source , the Herbal Supplements market is segmented into roots, fruits and vegetables, barks, leaves. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Herbal Supplements market and market attractiveness analysis based on raw material.

Chapter 08 – Global Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Application

Based on Application, the Herbal Supplements market is classified into food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals, personal care. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Application.

Chapter 09 – Global Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Form

Based on Form, the Herbal Supplements market is classified into oils, syrups, powders, tablets and capsule. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on form

Chapter 10 – Global Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Herbal Supplements market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 11 – North America Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Herbal Supplements market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 12 – Latin America Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Herbal Supplements market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Herbal Supplements market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 13 -Europe Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Herbal Supplements market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic,Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 14 – East Asia Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Lipid Nutrition market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the APEJ region.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia Lipid Nutrition market.

Chapter 16 – Oceania Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Herbal Supplements marketis expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 17 – Middle East & Africa Herbal Supplements market Analysis 2015-2019& Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter contains information about the market growth of Herbal Supplements in Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Herbal Supplements market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 19- Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Herbal Supplementsreport.

Chapter 20 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information,on the Herbal Supplements market.

