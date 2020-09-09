The global functional proteins market is projected to reach US$ 10.9 Bn by the end of 2029. The market was valued at US$ 5.9 Bn in 2019. If these figures hold true, the market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% between 2019 and 2029. With increasing demands of the health conscious population, North America is anticipated to lead the functional protein market, and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Functional Proteins Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights on the Functional Proteins market offers global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & opportunity assessment for 2020-2030. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Functional Proteins market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

FUNCTIONAL PROTEINS MARKET TAXONOMY

The global Functional Proteins market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Type

Whey Concentrate

Casein Protein

Hydrolyzed Protein

Egg Albumin

Soy Protein

Whey Isolates

Milk Protein Isolate

Source

Animal

Plant

Form

Powder

Liquid

Application

Animal Nutrition

Functional Food

Functional Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

WHAT’S INCLUDED

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The executive summary of the Functional Proteins Market includes the market proprietary wheel of fortune, demand-side and supply-side trends, opportunity assessment, and recommendations on the global Functional Proteins market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed segmentation and definition of the Functional Proteins market in this chapter, which will help them understand basic information about the Functional Proteins market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Functional Proteins market report.

Chapter 03 – Market Background

The associated industry assessment of the Functional Proteins market is carried out in this section. The macroeconomic factors affecting growth of the Functional Proteins market are provided in this section and the impact of these macroeconomic indicators on the Functional Proteins market is analyzed. The processing overview and technological advancements in the Functional Proteins market is also provided.

Chapter 04 – Global Functional Proteins Market Value Chain

Profit margins at each level of the Functional Proteins market are analyzed and readers can find detailed information on top importers and exporters as well as the value chain of the Functional Proteins market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

The drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the Functional Proteins market are explained in this chapter. Opportunities and ongoing trends in the Functional Proteins market are also comprehensively discussed.

Chapter 06 – Global Functional Proteins Market Analysis and Forecast 2015-2030

This chapter includes detailed analysis of the historical Functional Proteins market (2015-2019), along with an opportunity analysis for the forecast period (2020-2030). Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020 – 2021) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 07 – Global Functional Proteins Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Type

Based on Type, the Functional Proteins market is segmented into Whey Concentrate, Casein Protein, Hydrolyzed Protein, Egg Albumin, Soy Protein, Whey Isolates, And Milk Protein Isolate. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Functional Proteins market and market attractiveness analysis based on raw material.

Chapter 08 – Global Functional Proteins Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Source

Based on Source, the Functional Proteins market is segmented into Plant and Animal. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Functional Proteins market and market attractiveness analysis based on raw material.

Chapter 09 – Global Functional Proteins Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Form

Based on Form, the Functional Proteins market is classified into Powder and Liquid. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Application.

Chapter 10 – Global Functional Proteins Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Application

Based on Application, the Functional Proteins market is classified into Animal Nutrition, Functional Food, Functional Beverages, and Dietary Supplements. This part also offers market attractiveness analysis based on Application.

Chapter 11 – Global Functional Proteins Market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030 by Region

This chapter explains how the Functional Proteins market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa.

Chapter 12 – North America Functional Proteins market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Functional Proteins market in North America, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the North America region.

Chapter 13 – Latin America Functional Proteins market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and regional trends, which are impacting growth of the Functional Proteins market in Latin America. This chapter also includes growth prospects of the Functional Proteins market in leading LATAM countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 14 -Europe Functional Proteins market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Functional Proteins market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, Nordic, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Western Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 15 – South Asia Functional Proteins market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the key countries of South Asia such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and Rest of South Asia Functional Proteins market.

Chapter 16 – East Asia Functional Proteins market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the Functional Proteins market in the East Asia region, along with a country-wise assessment that includes, Japan, China, and South Korea. Readers can also find regional trends, regulations, and market growth based on end users and countries in the APEJ region.

Chapter 17 – Oceania Functional Proteins market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter offers insights into how the Functional Proteins market is expected to grow in major countries in the Middle East region such as Australia and New Zealand, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 18 – Middle East & Africa Functional Proteins market Analysis 2015-2019 & Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter contains information about the market growth of Functional Proteins in Middle East region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa, and the Rest of Middle East, during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Chapter 19 – Competition Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of the key players in the Functional Proteins market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 20 – Competition Deep-Dive

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of leading manufacturers in the Functional Proteins market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are GSK group of companies, Glanbia Plc, Herbalife International, Inc., Fonterra Co-Operative group, Amway, Nature’s Bounty co., Cargill, Inc., Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Makers Nutrition LLC, Proliver BVBA, Kerry Group plc., Arla Foods amba, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Archer Daniel Midland Company, FrieslandCampina, BASF, Ingredion, SunOpta, Darling Ingredients, Omega Protein Corporation, DowDuPont, Kemin Industries, John Pointon & Sons Ltd, and others.

Chapter 21 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Functional Proteins report.

Chapter 22 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, on the Functional Proteins market.