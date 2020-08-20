Masking Tapes Market – Key Research Findings

The global masking tapes market size was ~US$ 4.5 Bn in 2018. The masking tapes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~5.0% during the forecast period of 2019-2029. Rapidly growing demand for masking tapes for various applications such as insulating installation, glazing, sealing, bonding & mounting, and labelling in end-use industries is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. In terms of market share, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and North America are expected to account for ~50% share of the masking tapes market by the end of 2029. The adequate presence of leading manufacturers and suppliers in these regions is propelling the growth of the masking tapes market. Western Europe and Latin America hold significant potential growth for the masking tapes market. Consistent growth of construction and automotive industries in these regions along with increasing application scope of masking tapes in these industries has been creating considerable demand. Moreover, leading manufacturers are constantly focusing on these regions to generate noteworthy revenue.

Download a Sample of the report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2642

Key Factors Influencing the Masking Tapes Market Growth

Capital Investment in Aerospace and Automotive Industries Shifting focus towards lightweight, hybrid, and electric vehicles in recent times has changed the overall market scenario of the global automotive industry. Leading manufacturers are investing their capital to not only expand their automobile manufacturing clusters but also for upgradation of manufacturing plants. The result is likely to lead to increasing demand for various adhesive solutions for the manufacturing process of auto vehicles, ultimately contributing to the growth of the masking tapes market globally. Furthermore, the rapidly growing aerospace industry in a number of regions and high adoption of high barrier and tamper evident masking tapes in the industry is also significantly driving the masking tapes market.

Shifting focus towards lightweight, hybrid, and electric vehicles in recent times has changed the overall market scenario of the global automotive industry. Leading manufacturers are investing their capital to not only expand their automobile manufacturing clusters but also for upgradation of manufacturing plants. The result is likely to lead to increasing demand for various adhesive solutions for the manufacturing process of auto vehicles, ultimately contributing to the growth of the masking tapes market globally. Furthermore, the rapidly growing aerospace industry in a number of regions and high adoption of high barrier and tamper evident masking tapes in the industry is also significantly driving the masking tapes market. Expansion and Acquisitions Strategies Leading masking tapes manufactures are consistently focusing on expanding their business footprints to generate maximum revenue. These manufactures are targeting the developing countries such as India, China, and Mexico to capture substantial market share. Rapidly growing construction and automobile industry in these countries will continue to create considerable demand for masking tapes. For instance, Tesa SE, a prominent masking tapes manufacturer has opened up a new adhesive tapes manufacturing plant in China by investing €30 Mn. These manufacturing plants are centered on the production of adhesive tapes for electronics and automobile industry. In April 2019, 3M Company expanded its adhesive solution portfolio for wearable medical devices. By doing this, the company has strengthened its footprints in the healthcare industry. Further, leading manufacturers are also targeted towards acquisitions of local players to strengthen their position in the masking tapes market. For instance, Tesa SE, a masking tape manufacturer acquired Functional Coatings, Inc. in May 2018. Functional Coating Inc. manufactures adhesive coatings and sealing products.

Leading masking tapes manufactures are consistently focusing on expanding their business footprints to generate maximum revenue. These manufactures are targeting the developing countries such as India, China, and Mexico to capture substantial market share. Rapidly growing construction and automobile industry in these countries will continue to create considerable demand for masking tapes.

Availability of Highly Efficient Alternatives to Create a HindranceDevelopment of alternatives to masking tapes such as masking fluid and frisket film may pose as a potential threat to the masking tapes market players. Frisket films are gaining popularity for printing applications, due to its capability of keeping the ink from masked area. It also lasts for hundreds of thousands of impressions, whereas masking tape is only for one time use. Furthermore, use of masking fluid for general purpose applications is another factor limiting the growth of the masking tapes market. These masking fluids can be easily used for contours of small and complex structures, thereby affecting the demand for masking tapes.

Ask an FMI Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-2642

Masking Tapes Market Structure Analysis

3M Company, Intertapes Polymer Group Inc., Ahlstrom Corporation and Nitto Denko Corp are the leading manufacturers of masking tapes worldwide.

In 2018, expansion and acquisitions strategies were adopted by key players to expand their business and product portfolio.

Product developments and new product launches are among the important trends followed by the prominent masking tapes market players.

Wide range of applications and easy installation are the vital factors that are likely to boost the demand for masking tapes in the years ahead.

The masking tapes market has been relatively moderate in size, which remains a key factor for its dynamic and competitive nature. In the masking tapes market, tier 1 companies hold a revenue share of ~25%. Some of the prominent players in the market are 3M Company, Intertapes Polymer Group Inc., Shurtapes Technologies LLC., tesa SE Group, Nitto Denko Corp, Ahlstrom Corporation, PPI Adhesive Products (C.E.) s.r.o., Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation, PPM INDUSTRIES S.P.A., Berry Global Group Inc. The FMI’s report highlights individual strategies followed by these companies, in terms of enhancing their product portfolio and creating new marketing techniques along with mergers and acquisitions.

To get a COVID-19 Impact Analysis, visit @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19/rep-gb-2642

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: [email protected]

Press Office: [email protected]

Blog: http://packagingworldnews.com/

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/