Global Veterinary Imaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing population of livestock animals.

A few of the major competitors currently working in the veterinary imaging market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (U.S.); Agfa-Gevaert Group. (Belgium); Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging (U.K.); Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. (U.S.); Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan); Esaote SpA (Italy); VCA Inc. (U.S.); Epica Medical Innovations (U.S.); Excelsior Union Limited (Russia); Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.); Carestream Health, Inc. (US); Sedecal USA, Inc. (U.S.); BCF Technology, Ltd. (U.K.); Minxray Inc. (U.S.); Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan); Canon Inc. (Japan); Siemens AG (Germany); NeuroLogica Corp. (U.S.); E.I. Medical Systems (U.S.); Echo Control Medical (U.S.); Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany); Heska Corporation (U.S.); Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd.(China); Allpro Imaging (U.S.); FLIR. (U.S.) Diagnostic Imaging, Inc(U.S.)., , E.I. Medical Imaging (US). among others.

The Global Veterinary Imaging Market report conveys profound market study and future prospects of the Diagnostic Imaging industry. In addition, the market report gives all the CAGR projections of the historic year 2016, base year 2017, and estimate time of 2019-2026. This Veterinary Imaging Market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. The market study and analysis of this Global Veterinary Imaging Market report also lends a hand to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the advancement of a product.

Market Definition: Global Veterinary Imaging Market

Veterinary imaging is a noninvasive technique for diagnosis of diseases using electromagnetic radiation or sound waves in small, large, exotic, avian, zoo, and other animals.

According to business Insider, there were an estimated 35000 deaths of dogs every year due to disease, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Market Drivers

There is an increasing demand for pet insurance and animal health expenditure due to high cost of pets.

Growth in the animals market in livestock is working as a driver to the market growth

There is an increase in demand for innovations in veterinary imaging instruments due to rise in number of animals in market.

Growth in the number of veterinary practitioners & rise in their income levels in developed economies is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth

Rising demand for animal-derived food products is a driver to the market growth

Market Restraints

High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Increased cost in maintain of pets and livestock production is also expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Veterinary Imaging Market

By Product

Instruments Radiography (X-Ray) Systems Direct (Capture) Radiography Systems Computed Radiography Systems Film-Based Radiography Systems Ultrasound Imaging Systems 2D Ultrasound Imaging Doppler Imaging Computed Tomography Imaging Systems Multi-Slice Computed Tomography Systems Portable Computed Tomography Systems Video Endoscopy Imaging Systems Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems Other Imaging Systems

Veterinary Imaging Reagents Ultrasound Contrast Reagents MRI Contrast Reagents X-Ray/CT Contrast Reagents

Veterinary Software

By Animal Type

Small Companion Animals

Large Animals

Other Animals

By Therapeutic Area

Orthopedics and Traumatology

Oncology

Neurology

Other Therapeutic Areas

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals & Academic Institutions

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Thailand Malaysia Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, August Equity acquired Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd. Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging is a global specialist in advanced diagnostics for equine and companion animals. By this acquisition august equity is making step in the animal health sector

In October 2018, Mobius Imaging, LLC, announced that it has successfully completed a scan through Computed Tomography (CT) of a standing horse . It provides a 32-slice helical scan of the head and neck of a standing horse. It can be used for in standing surgery.

Competitive Analysis:

Global veterinary imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Current and future of global veterinary imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

