Global Veterinary Imaging Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.43 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 2.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing population of livestock animals.
A few of the major competitors currently working in the veterinary imaging market are GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (U.S.); Agfa-Gevaert Group. (Belgium); Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging (U.K.); Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc. (U.S.); Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan); Esaote SpA (Italy); VCA Inc. (U.S.); Epica Medical Innovations (U.S.); Excelsior Union Limited (Russia); Idexx Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.); Carestream Health, Inc. (US); Sedecal USA, Inc. (U.S.); BCF Technology, Ltd. (U.K.); Minxray Inc. (U.S.); Hitachi, Ltd.(Japan); Canon Inc. (Japan); Siemens AG (Germany); NeuroLogica Corp. (U.S.); E.I. Medical Systems (U.S.); Echo Control Medical (U.S.); Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany); Heska Corporation (U.S.); Chison Medical Imaging Co. Ltd.(China); Allpro Imaging (U.S.); FLIR. (U.S.) Diagnostic Imaging, Inc(U.S.)., , E.I. Medical Imaging (US). among others.
The Global Veterinary Imaging Market report conveys profound market study and future prospects of the Diagnostic Imaging industry. In addition, the market report gives all the CAGR projections of the historic year 2016, base year 2017, and estimate time of 2019-2026. This Veterinary Imaging Market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. The market study and analysis of this Global Veterinary Imaging Market report also lends a hand to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for the advancement of a product.
Market Definition: Global Veterinary Imaging Market
Veterinary imaging is a noninvasive technique for diagnosis of diseases using electromagnetic radiation or sound waves in small, large, exotic, avian, zoo, and other animals.
According to business Insider, there were an estimated 35000 deaths of dogs every year due to disease, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.
Market Drivers
- Increasing number of pre-term births taking place globally which requires increased concern and focus on the infants born boosting the growth of the market
- There is an increasing demand for pet insurance and animal health expenditure due to high cost of pets.
- Growth in the animals market in livestock is working as a driver to the market growth
- There is an increase in demand for innovations in veterinary imaging instruments due to rise in number of animals in market.
- Growth in the number of veterinary practitioners & rise in their income levels in developed economies is also expected to act as a driver to the market growth
- Rising demand for animal-derived food products is a driver to the market growth
Market Restraints
- High amount of costing of these equipment is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- Increased cost in maintain of pets and livestock production is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation: Global Veterinary Imaging Market
By Product
- Instruments
- Radiography (X-Ray) Systems
- Direct (Capture) Radiography Systems
- Computed Radiography Systems
- Film-Based Radiography Systems
- Ultrasound Imaging Systems
- 2D Ultrasound Imaging
- Doppler Imaging
- Computed Tomography Imaging Systems
- Multi-Slice Computed Tomography Systems
- Portable Computed Tomography Systems
- Video Endoscopy Imaging Systems
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems
- Other Imaging Systems
- Radiography (X-Ray) Systems
- Veterinary Imaging Reagents
- Ultrasound Contrast Reagents
- MRI Contrast Reagents
- X-Ray/CT Contrast Reagents
- Veterinary Software
By Animal Type
- Small Companion Animals
- Large Animals
- Other Animals
By Therapeutic Area
- Orthopedics and Traumatology
- Oncology
- Neurology
- Other Therapeutic Areas
By End User
- Clinics
- Hospitals & Academic Institutions
By Geography
- North America
- US.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, August Equity acquired Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd. Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging is a global specialist in advanced diagnostics for equine and companion animals. By this acquisition august equity is making step in the animal health sector
- In October 2018, Mobius Imaging, LLC, announced that it has successfully completed a scan through Computed Tomography (CT) of a standing horse . It provides a 32-slice helical scan of the head and neck of a standing horse. It can be used for in standing surgery.
Competitive Analysis:
Global veterinary imaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of veterinary imaging market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Current and future of global veterinary imaging market outlook in the developed and emerging markets
- The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period
- Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period
- The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players
Customization of the Report:
- All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level
- All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)
