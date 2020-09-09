The neuromodulation devices market is predicted to grow significantly in the forecast period despite of the pandemic COVID-19 situation. The growth for the market is predicted due to rise in the prevalence of the chronic diseases across the globe. Mostly, people use to be dependent on various dugs and medication to cure themselves where the patient curing success ratio was very less as compared to neurological treatment. The hospitals are struggling as the disease is spreading more than the production of masks, sanitizers, ventilators and tests. The neuromodulation devices are predicted to treat the corona patients and the process is under trial. SARS-Cov2 is likely to be responsible for acute respiratory failure and are treated with the help of neuromodulation devices.

At the pandemic situation many firms are under process for getting a device to cure corona virus with the help of a type in neuromodulation device. Vagus nerve stimulation is a type of neuromodulation device which can be treated through nerves which connects bidirectional to various organs, which includes even lungs. So, vagus nerve stimulation are under trial and are mostly used to lessen pain that occurs because of corona virus and the patient is predicted to recover within 15 days.

As per a new report published by Research Dive, the global neuromodulation devices market is set to generate a revenue of $ 26,418.6 by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.7% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

The segmentation of the market has been done on the basis of type, application, end user and region. The report provides in-depth insights on drivers, vital segments, opportunities, restraints, and key players of the market. As per our analysts, increasing prevalence’s of chronic diseases such as depression, epilepsy, spinal problem and other diseases among the population is predicted to boost the neuromodulation devices market. Moreover, the cost involved in treating neurological diseases is very high, which is predicted to hinder the neuromodulation devices market in the forecast period.

Depending on type, the neuromodulation devices market is segmented into internal neuromodulator and external neuromodulator. Internal Neuromodulation segment accounted for $3,647.5 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 19.4% in the forecast period. Internal neuromodulation is the most cost effective and is the most effective way of treating chronic pain, tremor, and several diseases, which is predicted to boost the internal neuromodulation segment in the forecast period.

Depending on application, the neuromodulation devices market is segmented into spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, gastric electrical stimulation, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation, respiratory electrical stimulation and others. Spinal cord stimulation segment was accounted for $1,193.7 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period. The neuromodulation devices are mostly used for the treatment of the spinal cord treatment across the globe is predicted to boost the spinal cord stimulation segment in the forecast period.

• Hospital end use segment is predicted to have the highest share in the forecast period

Depending on end use, the neuromodulation devices market is segmented into clinical, hospital and home health care. Hospital segment accounted for $3,382.2 million in 2018 and is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 19.3% in the forecast period.

• Geographical Analysis and Major Market Players

On the basis of region, the global disaster recovery as a service market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific market is predicted to grow with a CAGR of 19.7% in the forecast period by generating a revenue of $26,418.6 million by 2026.Increasing cases of neurological disorders, increasing investment in private & public hospitals & clinics with government initiatives is predicted to boost the overall market in the forecast period.

The major key players in the neuromodulation devices market are Boston Scientific Corporation, Neuronetics, Inc., Beijing PINS Medical Co., Ltd., Neuropace Inc. Bioness Inc., Nevro Corporation, LivaNova Plc, Abbott Laboratories and Medtronic Plc among others.

