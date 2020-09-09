Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Baby Stroller market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Baby Stroller Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Baby Stroller market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global Baby Stroller market is projected to be US$ 914.4 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 1,669.6 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.15%.

Strollers are basically small carriages with wheels, designed particularly for infants, who can manage to sit. A stroller consists of necessary safety equipment such as harnesses and safety belts that ensures the baby to be secure while sitting in the stroller. Sometimes hood and a canopy are also present that protects babies from scorching sun rays and rainwater. There are several features and different brands of baby strollers available in the market currently. For instance, strollers that are lightweight, easy to store, and more compact are greatly preferred by the customers across the globe.

Global baby stroller market is anticipated to register a robust growth rate, especially in developed economies, owing to favorable economic situations in these regions. Global baby stroller market is witnessing impeccable growth rate, and growing urbanization is a key aspect that is driving growth of the market. Emerging economies have witnessed rapid urbanization, leading to a rise in disposable income, which has led to increased spending on baby care products thus augmenting the market growth. Majorly, demand for baby strollers is driven by steadily increasing birthrate, rising awareness regarding baby care products and accessories amongst young parents is yet another factor that is impacting growth of the market. In addition to rise in disposable income, dual-earning is the latest trend, particularly in developing economies and growing number of nuclear families is also anticipated to aid the market growth.

Growing eCommerce is yet another factor driving the market since a high number of young parents spent their time on the internet, and well-planned web marketing is certainly augmenting demand for prams and strollers thus driving the global baby stroller market.

However, Penetration of baby strollers, prams, and other baby care accessories is comparatively low in emerging economies such as India, Indonesia, and others as a large chunk of population resides in rural areas. Owing to low disposable income parents prefer conventional and traditional baby care methods instead of advanced baby care products which are certainly hampering growth of market. Nonetheless, Baby stroller market is still in a nascent stage in developing economies such as India, Brazil, Mexico, and certain Southeast Asian countries. However, increased consumer concerns regarding safety of their child and rise in per capita income in these regions are spurring growth of the market, making them an attractive location for launch of new products. Since this market serves as lucrative growth opportunities, international vendors are increasingly venturing into these market and expanding their market share.

Global Baby Stroller market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Lightweight, Standard, Multi Optional System, and 3-Wheelers. The Standard segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register highest growth over forecast period, followed by Multi Optional System segment. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into 0-1-Year-Old, 1-2.5-Year-Old and 2.5-4-Year-Old The 0-1-Year-Old segment accounts for a majority share in the global Baby Stroller market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global Baby Stroller market, owing to increasing birthrate along with rising awareness amongst parents. APAC is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Baby Stroller market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Goodbaby International Holdings Limited, Newell Brands Inc., Artsana S.p.A., Stokke AS, Dorel Industries Inc., Emmaljunga Barnvagnsfabrik AB, Peg Perego S.p.A., Ningbo Shenma Group Co., Ltd., Dongguan Seebaby Baby Products Co., Ltd, Hauck GmbH & Co. KG, ABC design, UPPAbaby, and Combi Corporation.

