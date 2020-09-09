Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Automotive Turbochargers market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Automotive Turbochargers Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Automotive Turbochargers market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Automotive Turbochargers Market By Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT), Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT), Watergate, and Others), By Application (Agriculture Tractors, Construction Equipment, and Others), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Automotive Turbocharger Market by Engine Type (Diesel Engine and Gasoline Engine), By Vehicle Type (Light Vehicle and Heavy Vehicle), By Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2029., which offers a holistic view of the global Automotive Turbocharger market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Automotive Turbocharger market is projected to be US$ 17,014.9 Mn in 2019 to reach US$ 40,783.2 Mn by 2029 at a CAGR of 9.2%.

The automotive turbocharger has enabled internal combustion engines to reduce size of the engine along with remaining equally powered and function more efficiently. The adoption of turbocharger in diesel and gasoline engines is increasing owing to its ability to improve fuel efficiency, increase power output, driveability, etc. A turbocharger comprises a compressor and turbine coupled on a single standard shaft. The turbine scavenges energy from hot exhaust gas flow and delivers to the compressor, which compresses and feed the ambient air to the engine. Power of the engine is increased because more air is supplied at each combustion stroke, as the density of air increases due to compression.

Increasing production and sales of light and heavy commercial vehicles, coupled with stringent regulations and statutes about emission and fuel efficiency are factors increasing demand for the automotive turbocharger. Also, rising penetration of gasoline turbocharger, coupled with growing demand for gasoline-powered vehicle in developed and developing countries are factors influencing demand for the global automotive turbocharger market.

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2019“2029

Technology advancements such as an electrically assisted turbocharger with an integrated electric motor in order to generate electrical energy from the wasted exhaust gas flow or add torque to the turbine shaft for enhanced performance and improve fuel efficiency. This is expected to create a new opportunity for manufacturers operating in the global automotive turbocharger market.

However, increasing demand for electric vehicles, coupled with increasing investment and tax exemption by the government of various countries for promoting usage of zero-emission vehicles are expected to restrain the target market

Global automotive turbocharger market is segmented on the basis of engine type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. On the basis of engine type, the market is segmented into the diesel engine and gasoline engine. The diesel engine segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to account highest market share over forecast period, followed by gasoline engine segment. On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into light vehicle and heavy vehicle. The light vehicle segment is expected to account highest share in terms of revenue in the global Automotive Turbocharger market. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment accounts major revenue share during the forecast period.

Global Automotive Turbocharger Market Attractiveness Index by Engine Type, 2019

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global Automotive Turbocharger market, owing to the increase in vehicle production in developing countries and increasing demand for diesel vehicles. APAC is expected to register highest growth rate over forecast period. Regions such as Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Automotive Turbocharger market includes profiles of some of major companies such as BorgWarner Inc., Garrett Motion, Inc., Cummins Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., IHI Corporation, Continental Aktiengesellschaft, Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. (BMTS), Rotomaster International, Precision Turbo & Engine Rebuilders, Inc., Turbo Energy Private Limited (TEL), Easyland Automotive Corporation (Jrone), Refone Auto Power Co.,Ltd., Hunan TYEN Machinery Co., Ltd., Tonglint Industries Co., Ltd., Ningbo GP Turbocharger Co. Ltd.

Key Market Segments

Type

Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT)

Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT)

Watergate

Others

Application

Agriculture Tractors

Construction Equipment

Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

BorgWarner Inc.

Garrett Motion Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

IHI Corporation

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Bosch Mahle Turbo Systems GmbH & Co. (BMTS)

Rotomaster International

Precision Turbo & Engine Rebuilders Inc.

Turbo Energy Private Limited (TEL)

Easyland Automotive Corporation (Jrone)

Refone Auto Power Co. Ltd.

Hunan TYEN Machinery Co. Ltd.

Tonglint Industries Co. Ltd.

Ningbo GP Turbocharger Co. Ltd.

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Automotive Turbochargers in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Automotive Turbochargers Market By Type (Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT), Variable Nozzle Turbocharger (VNT), Watergate, and Others), By Application (Agriculture Tractors, Construction Equipment, and Others), By Region, and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2029 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580