The global antibody market is projected to be US$ 133,348.1 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 300,777.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5%.

Antibodies also referred to as immunoglobulins, are secreted through B cells to neutralize antigens such as bacteria and viruses. Generally, all antibodies are of the same Y shaped the molecular structure of four polypeptides, with two heavy chains and two light chains. Each Y tip consists of a paratope (a structure analogous to a lock) that is specific for one particular epitope (similarly analogous to a key) on an antigen allowing these structure to bind together with precision. The ability of binding to an antigen has led to their abundant use in a variety of life sciences and medical science. These antibodies are classified into two types monoclonal and polyclonal, according to how they are created from lymphocytes. Each of them has important role in the immune system, treatments and diagnostics exam.

Both monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies have different advantages and disadvantages. Production time required for polyclonal antibodies is short; also they are low in cost. They are highly stable and tolerant of pH changes. Polyclonal antibodies have high affinity. Also, they are less sensitive to antigen changes as compared to monoclonal antibodies. Monoclonal antibodies have highly specific recognition of only one epitope of an antigen. They have high consistency among experiments. Monoclonal antibodies are excellent for affinity purification.

The antibody market is expected to grow in forecasted years and demand for these services is expected to remain steady in emerging economies owing to the favourable economic environment. Robust growth in the pharmaceuticals industry, particularly in developing economies is creating several opportunities in this market. Also, increased research activities in life sciences industries, coupled with growing proteomics and genomics research is further expected to propel market growth.

Antibodies hold diverse applications since these are widely used in autoimmune disorders, oncology, CNS disorders, neurobiology, cardiovascular disease, and other research areas, resulting in the stable growth of the market worldwide. Increase in research funding and increasing investments by pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies is further supporting the growth of the market. Rapid growth in developing countries and increasing demand for personalized therapeutics are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players over the forecast period.

Monoclonal antibodies segment accounts for more significant market share since these provide high specificity, selectivity and ease of production, as compared to other antibodies; and are thus a preferred choice in all types of research studies, which is providing opportunities for target market growth.

Robust growth in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology industries is a major factor driving the growth of the global antibody market.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibodies, Polyclonal Antibodies and Antibody-drug Complexes (ADCs). Monoclonal Antibodies accounts for the majority share in the global antibody market.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. North America accounts for the majority share in the global antibody market, followed by Europe. Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Countries and regions such as Japan, Southeast Asia and the rest of the world are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global antibody market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Johnson & Johnson, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AbbVie Inc. etc.

