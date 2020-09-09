Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Aluminium Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) Market by Product Type (ACSR, ACSR/AW -Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/TW -Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced), By Application (Bare overhead transmission conductor, Primary and secondary distribution conductor, Other Application), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market is projected to be US$ 2,971.2 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 3,655.7 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.2%.

Aluminum conductor steel-reinforced cables (ACSR) are usually used in overhead power lines, owing to their high strength and high capacity. Earlier, conductors used for transmission and distribution lines were primarily made of copper, however, over the years aluminum has entirely replaced copper because of its excellent conductivity, low cost, light-weight, and similar resistance. The outer strands of these cables are made of high-grade aluminum, while the center strand is made of steel since steel has higher strength than aluminum and provides support for additional mechanical tension applied on the conductor. The ratio of aluminum and steel in ACSR cables depends on the mechanical strength and current capacity required by various applications. Moreover, steel also deforms less due to mechanical loading and has a lower coefficient of thermal expansion, which allows these ACSR cables to sag less, as compared to all-aluminum conductors.

Transmission and distribution systems compose the entire power network. However, both systems have different functions. Transmission lines deliver the bulk power generating stations to power stations and large industrial consumers, whereas distribution lines carry the power from sub-stations to domestic and commercial users, and this power is usually transmitted either by employing overhead or underground systems. ACSR cables are majorly used in overhead systems, owing to their economic advantage, high strength, favorable design to provide higher tension, lower sag, and longer span lengths, compared to any other conductors.

Boisterous industrial growth, particularly in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, etc. have significantly impacted the power demand, which is expected to drive the growth of the global aluminum conductor steel-reinforced cables (ACSR) market.

Transport is has emerged as a critical end-user segment that is likely to have high energy demands over the coming years. Electrification in the transport sector, including the advent of electric vehicles both in commercial and passenger segments, is expected to account for a significant share of power consumption. Also, initiatives by governments of several countries to reduce the carbon footprint and preservation of depleting fossil fuels are anticipated to drive the growth of electric vehicles, thereby providing lucrative opportunities for players in the global aluminum conductor steel-reinforced cables market.

Global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into ACSR, ACSR/AW -Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced, ACSR/TW -Trapezoidal Aluminum Conductor Steel-Reinforced. The ACSR segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by ACSR/AW -Aluminum Conductor Aluminum-Clad Steel-Reinforced segment. Based on application, the market is segmented into Bare overhead transmission conductor, Primary and secondary distribution conductor, Other Application. The Primary and secondary distribution conductor segment accounts for a majority share in the global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. The APAC accounts for the majority share in the global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market, followed by North America.

The research report on the global Aluminum Conductor Steel-reinforced Cable (ACSR) market includes profiles of some of major companies such as Nexans S.A., Prysmian, Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd., LS Corp., Saudi Cable Company, Southwire Company, LLC, Apar Industries Limited, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., POSCO, Qingdao Hanhe Cable Company Limited etc.

