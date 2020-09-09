Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market By Material Type (Silicone, Nylon, Other Types), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Other End Users), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights has published a comprehensive market research report on, Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market by Material Type (Silicone, Nylon, Other Types), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Other End Users), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028., which offers a holistic view of the global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market through systematic segmentation that covers every aspect of the target market.

The global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market is projected to be US$ 203.0 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 326.4 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.9%.

After tracheal intubation, medical equipment used for securing the endotracheal tube (ETT) is known as air aid endotracheal tube holder. To prevent airway-related complications during surgery, safely securing the ETT is essential. Therefore, to fix the ETT securely on the patient, a tube-holder is used. Tracheal intubation is a usually performed intervention in anesthesia and intensive-care settings. The ETT needs to be secured against accidental extubation or displacement, which can be life-threatening. Dislodgement of the endotracheal tube can have serious complications, ranging from aspiration of oral/gastric secretions and localized trauma to death. In 2005, The American Heart Associations Advanced Cardiac Life Support guidelines recommended either an ETT holder or adhesive tape. The function of the ETT tube holder includes keeping the artificial airway secure and the patient safe by minimizing the chance of unplanned extubation and maintaining an intact airway.

When looking for the type of device to secure the airway, efficiency in keeping the airway secure, ease of use, and ability to reposition the ETT to prevent pressure ulcer formation are considered. The ETT tube holder is easy to use, helps to prevent the formation of lip ulcers and e0ffective in securing the airway. Therefore, it is considered as an efficient securement device over the adhesive tape. Further, adhesive tapes cannot be used in patients with skin integrity (cellulitis/burns), impaired face, extreme diaphoresis, patients with allergies, and beard. ETT tube holder specializes in reducing incidences of unplanned extubations, skin damage, and pressure sores. Hence, ETT tube holders are preferred over other types of securement methods.

One of the features of an endotracheal tube holder is stabilization, and this component can help to secure the place after insertion, which reduces the threat of dislodgement of the endotracheal tube. Features like this make endotracheal tube holder a valuable tool to minimize harm, maximize patient comfort, and for the medical professional to successfully perform this procedure. Therefore, the use of an endotracheal tube holder is continuously increasing across the globe and helping the market to grow. The air aid endotracheal tube holder market is expected to register steady growth over the forecast period, due to an increasing number of surgeries across the globe with a rise in the geriatric population. Furthermore, growing awareness in awareness of preventive healthcare among the population is likely to fuel the market growth. The United States holds a substantial share in the air aid endotracheal tube holder market owing to early approval of the endotracheal tube and increasing incidences of chronic diseases. Countries such as China, India, etc. are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period.

Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

The remarkable growth of the geriatric population that are more susceptible to chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, cancer as well as other lung injuries is expected to increase the demand for endotracheal tubes, which in turn is likely to assist the growth of target market further.

Technological advancements such as ETT tube holder containing securement tabs that provide a secure hold to the face and allows safe securement to the patients skin without causing a breakdown is expected to boost the demand for air aid endotracheal tube holder, thereby fueling the market growth.

Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market is segmented based on material type, end-user, and region. Based on material type, the market is segmented into silicone, nylon, and Others. The silicone accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period, followed by nylon. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital segment accounts for a majority share in the global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market.

Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market by Material Type, 2018

Based on the region, the market is segmented into the US, Europe, South America, APAC, South Africa, and Rest of World. The US accounts for the majority share in the global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market, followed by Europe. Regions such as South America, APAC and South Africa are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Hollister, Smiths Group, Medline, Flexicare Medical, Medtronic, Novo Klinik-Service, Neotech Products, Dale Medical Products, Inc., Laerdal Medical Corporation, etc.

Key Market Segments :

Type

Silicone

Nylon

Application

Hospitals

Clinics And Others

Key Market Players included in the report:

Hollister

Smiths Group

Medline

Flexicare Medical

Medtronic

Novo Klinik-Service

Neotech Products

Dale Medical Products Inc.

Laerdal Medical Corporation

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Air Aid Endotracheal Tube Holder Market By Material Type (Silicone, Nylon, Other Types), By End User (Hospital, Clinics, Other End Users), By Region and Key Companies – Industry Segment Outlook, Market Assessment, Competition Scenario, Trends and Forecast 2019-2028 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580