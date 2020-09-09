Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Acrylic Solid Surface market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Acrylic Solid Surface market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market by Type (Casting Molding Solid Surface, Extrusion Molding Solid Surface), By Application (Commercial, Residential), and by Region -Global Forecast to 2028.

The global Acrylic Solid Surface market is projected to be US$ 1,928.2 Mn in 2018 to reach US$ 2,887.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5%.

In the last 50 years, acrylic solid surfaces have garnered remarkable popularity, both for interior and exterior applications. Acrylic solid surface is a generic name given to polymerized decorative surfacing material usually used for countertops. These materials are commonly made from acrylic or polyester resin as bonding agents, solids such as aluminum trihydrate (ATH) and polymerized granules. Paste pigments or dyes are also used for producing plain colors or in conjunction with chips for background colors.

Acrylic solid surfaces are made in a variety of nominal thicknesses such as 3mm, 6mm, 12mm, etc. depending on the type of applications and market requirements. It is typically manufactured in sheet form and then fabricated into worktops, countertops, etc. Acrylic solid surfaces can also be heated and bent in three-dimensional shapes by the process of thermoforming. These surfaces have gained immense popularity in the residential sector as kitchen countertops, bathroom vanity tops, sinks, bathtubs, etc. since they have an appearance similar to marble, granite, and natural stone.

These surfaces have several advantages such as non-porous, durable, cost advantages over other expensive materials such as granite, marble, etc., availability in a variety of colors, virtually invisible seams, etc. which makes them highly desirable in several applications in the both residential and commercial segment.

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2018“2028

Increasing construction of residential buildings and houses, coupled with the growing number of residential renovation works across several countries is one of the vital factor driving factor for the growth of the global acrylic solid surface market.

An increasing number of commercial establishments including hotels, restaurants, malls, retail stores, etc. are mainly using the acrylic solid surface like a countertop material, which is another factor expected to boost the growth of the global acrylic solid surface market

Recently, Lufthansa Lounges at Milan Airport was redesigned by Kitzig Design Studios, with the use of acrylic solid surfaces. Kitzig Design Studios made abundant use of this material for countertops and plans on redesigning majority of Lufthansas lounges with a similar theme. Increasing use of acrylic solid surface materials apart from residential and traditional commercial segments is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the players in the market in the coming years

Global Acrylic Solid Surface market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into Casting Molding Solid Surface, Extrusion Molding Solid Surface. The Casting Molding Solid Surface segment accounts for the majority share and is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period. Based on application, the market is segmented into Commercial & Residential. The Commercial segment accounts for a majority share in the global Acrylic Solid Surface market.

Global Acrylic Solid Surface Market by Type, 2018

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East Africa. North America accounts for the majority share in the global Acrylic Solid Surface market, followed by APAC.

The research report on the global Acrylic Solid Surface market includes profiles of some of major companies such as DowDuPont Inc., Lion Chemtech Co., Ltd, LG Hausys, Ltd., Lotte Chemical Corporation, J.M. Huber Corporation, Hanwha L&C Corporation, Aristech Surfaces LLC, SYSTEMPOOL S.A., Swan Surfaces, LLC, Relang International LLC, Wilsonart LLC, Guangdong Fusheng Innovative Material Technologies, Ltd, Guangzhou Gelandy New Material co., Ltd, Kingkonree International China Surface Industrial Co., Ltd. etc.

