The Global Cystoscope Market was valued at US$ 350.2 Mn in 2018 and is estimated to reach a value of US$ 617.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

A cystoscope is a medical device which comprises of a thin tube, camera and light which helps the surgeon to examine the lining of the infected bladder and whole length of the urethra. This process provides a better inspection as then; the doctor has magnified images of the bladder on display with the help of the camera. Cystoscopy can be done after applying the local anaesthetic jelly to soothe the urethra or with the help of a sedative drug. Flexible endoscopy technology reduces discomfort amongst patients during the operation, as surgeons operate them by using flexible instrumentation.

Urinary bladder cancer is the fifth most lethal cancer across the world. The rise in the number of cases of bladder cancer is expected to drive the market of cystoscope globally. Also, the advancement in technologies in the healthcare sector is expected to aid market growth.

There are some drivers for the Global Cystoscope Market, which aid in the growth of the market such as – an ever-increasing geriatric population worldwide, increasing fascination towards minimally invasive surgery, rising prevalence of bladder cancer, advancement in cystoscope technology and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure of emerging nations, to name a few.

The shortage of skilled professionals who can perform the process is a major factor expected to hinder the growth of the Global Cystoscope Market. Contamination threats associated with cystoscopy and high prices of cystoscope are also some factors which could hamper the growth of the Global Cystoscope Market.

Advancement in HD technology and miniaturized systems, and a novel approach towards new technologies are some of the opportunities for the growth of Global Cystoscope Market. Global Cystoscope Market is segmented on the basis of product type, end-user and region.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into Rigid Cystoscope and Flexible Cystoscope. Flexible cystoscope accounts for the majority share in the Global Cystoscope Market and is projected to grow at a steady pace over the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Ambulatory Surgical Centers. The hospital”s segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, registering a stable growth.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, India and the rest of the world. The United States accounts for the majority share in the Global Cystoscope Market, followed by Europe. The United States market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Emerging economies such as China and India are expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. India is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Apart from the rest of the world, countries and regions such as Japan and Southeast Asia are expected to register stable growth over the forecast period.

The research report on the Global Cystoscope Market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Zhejiang Tiansong Medical Instrument Co. Ltd., Shenyang Shenda Endoscope Co. Ltd., Ackermann Instrument, Boston Scientific Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, HOYA Corporation, SCHÃ–LLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH, etc.

