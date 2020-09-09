Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ferulic Acid market.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Ferulic Acid Market

Ferulic Acid is extracted from Rice Bran Oil. It is one of the most powerful natural anti-oxidants. Ferulic acid is a natural chemical that is found in the cell walls of plants. It is called phytochemicals, which are found in a wide variety of plant species. The official name for this product is 4-hydroxy-3-methoxycinnamic acid.

First, the ferulic acid industry concentration is relatively low and the industry scale is relatively small, there are more than 30 companies in the global market in 2014 and Delekang is the largest. Second, many companies are with their own technology as this industry is not with high technology barrel. All manufacturers in the world are committed to the improvement of the product. Such as manufacturers in China are actively in introducing global advanced technology and put lots of time and money in the improvement of their product performance. Third, these six years, as the development of economic, this industry developed as well, and the application field had been widened. And in the coming years, the demand of ferulic acid will still raise at a rate of around 4.36%. Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is relatively high. China, as the major region in the production, is a major export country. And the export volume in 2014 was about 58.13% of the production volume in China. Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it”s important to put an eye on economic indexes and leaders” prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, as the major application field for ferulic acid is the pharmaceutical industry, the need in the future will be uncertain. Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is close to mature, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

In 2019, the market size of Ferulic Acid is 56 million US$ and it will reach 84 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6. 0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ferulic Acid. This report studies the global market size of Ferulic Acid, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). This study presents the Ferulic Acid sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Ferulic Acid Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Synthesis

Natural

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Food

Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical intermediates

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Ferulic Acid Market

Delekang

Top Pharm

Healthful International

Ankang

Huacheng

Hubei Yuancheng

App Chem-Bio

Yuansen

Shanghai Bettersyn Biotech

Oryza

OkayasuShoten

Leader

TSUNO

Tateyamakasei

CM Fine Chemicals

