Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Surgical Mesh Market

Global Surgical Mesh Market Overview

Surgical mesh is made of woven material which is a sterile and is a type of synthetic plastic. Surgical mesh can be manufactured by numerous different forms of synthetic material, such as, Polypropylene, knitted polyester or Gore-Tex.

Surgical mesh is used in several different surgical processes to offer support for internal body parts or wound closure. Surgical mesh is also called as patch or screen which is implanted in the body for reinforcement or repair. One of the regularly performed general surgeries globally is Hernia repair, which usually includes the use of surgical mesh. Mesh is also used to assist in surgical process of uterine suspension, urinary incontinence, vertebral reconstruction, vaginal prolapse, tissue reconstruction and provides support for devices which is implanted to support the heart.

Surgical Meshes can be found in circular, oval, elliptical, and rectangular sheets, they are available in a range of sizes that can be used in their entirety or cut to size as required. Pre-cut shapes, such as Y-shaped mesh for POP repairs, or designs with openings to accommodate specific anatomical features, such as the spermatic cord in hernia repairs are also available, saving time, reducing waste, and ensuring that the edges of the prosthesis are properly sealed.

A patch of mesh is placed over, under or within a defect in the body and sewn in place by sutures, depending on the nature of repair that is essential. The mesh acts as a type of platform for the body tissue that grows around and into the mesh.

Surgical mesh is also used like a sling or hanger to support internal body portions and hold them in place. Once the mesh is inserted it eventually unites into the adjoining tissues as if it is portion of the body. Surgical mesh is considered a pressure-free type of repair, which has nature opposite to sutures. Surgical mesh is unlike suture and it does not depend on pressure to hold tissue together. The surgical mesh has the property to allow tissue to grow into and around it and fill the wound itself. Use of surgical mesh within patients have started their day to day activity sooner after the surgical operation relatively as compared to what is seen with a suture which is a tension repair technique. The patient does not feels the internal mesh and is able to move freely.

– A 2014 study in JAMA Surgery looked at 190,000 hernia repairs. Researchers found hernias recurred in only 2.7% of mesh repairs. This compared to 8.2% of repairs with stitches alone.

Global Surgical Mesh Market is segmented based on product type, material type, application and region. Among the product type, Synthetic type holds a significant revenue share in the market and is also expected to observe considerable growth during the forecast period. Among the material type segment, the Polypropylene is projected to register a significant revenue share and CAGR in the market over the forecast period. Amongst application segment Hernia repair is the most common use for surgical mesh and contributes to significant share in the market, since Hernias are very common, with an estimated prevalence of about 5% in the general population (about 8% in males and 2% in females).

Geographically, North America hold the largest market share and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period.

Global Surgical Mesh Market Segmentation based on Product Type, Material Type, Application and Region

Based on Product Type

¢ Synthetic

o Non-Degradable

o Degradable

¢ Biological (Degradable)

Based on Material Type

¢ Polypropylene

¢ Polyester

¢ Expanded Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)

¢ Other Material Types (Such as Biological material)

Based on Application

¢ Hernia Repair

¢ Traumatic or Surgical Wounds

¢ Breast Reconstruction

¢ Pelvic Organ Prolapsed Repair

¢ Stress Urinary Inconvenience

Drivers for Global Surgical Mesh Market

Growing geriatric population, poor nutrition, changing lifestyle and smoking are reasons accountable for rising prevalence of hernia. Growing awareness among the people about hernia and increasing prevalence are factors fueling growth of the surgical mesh market.

Surgeons can perform repairs with or without hernia mesh. But mesh has become more common since the 1980s. Surgery is the only treatment that can permanently repair a hernia. Hernia mesh is used in about 90% of those surgeries. Around 2.3 Mn hernia repairs are done in the US annually and is one of the most common surgeries held in US. There are almost 100,000 hernia repairs performed annually in NHS England. For every four hernias, three are repaired with mesh. The percentage repaired by mesh varies by hernia type. Mesh repairs in inguinal, umbilical and incisional hernias accounted for 95%, 50% and 82%, respectively.

Growing frequency of pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence repair through surgical mesh in womens is driving the growth of target market.

About 300,000 women in the U.S. underwent surgery to repair POP in 2010. Surgical mesh was used in about one out of three procedures. About 250,000 women in the U.S. underwent surgery to repair SUI in 2010, with mesh placement being used in over 80% of the procedures

Economic growth in emerging economies, resulting in increasing development and production of medical devices, and rising adoption among healthcare providers to minimize costs supports the targeted market growth. Moreover, increasing coverage provided by healthcare insurers for hernia and other surgeries requiring surgical mesh is expected to boost the market growth further.

Restraints to Global Surgical Mesh Market

Increasing number of complications associated with the surgical mesh and adverse effects such as infection, pain, recurrence, hernia and bowel obstruction while other possible adverse occasions that can take place with mesh are mesh shrinkage (contraction) as well as mesh migration remains one of the restraints to this market.

Stringent regulations and guidelines regarding medical devices which includes surgical mesh can result in delaying the registration of new entrants in the market, which requires high investment and time. Also, high cost of surgical mesh repair with inefficient skilled personnel supported by availability of less-expensive approaches is expected to affect the market growth.

Currently due to COVID-19 pandemic companies, distributors and end users has less access to buy and sell surgical mesh in the market. It is likely to affect further investments in this sector, thus reducing the production activities of related devices to a limited extent. In addition, the pandemic has resulted in halting of pre-planned surgeries to a certain extent. Hence this has led the surgical mesh market towards a slight decline in growth.

Opportunities in Global Surgical Mesh Market

Consistent growth in the healthcare sector of developed as well as emerging economies aids growth of surgical mesh market. Increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure and initiatives enable offering convenient and cost-effective healthcare services in emerging economies.

NanoMesh technology is considered to be opportunity in Surgical Mesh Market:

Exogenesis Corporation is using nanoMesh technology surface modification using Accelerated Neutral Atom Beam (ANAB) technology which results in 30% increase in surface area and creation of 20-50 nm surface nanotexture. Nanotexture at this scale has been shown to positively impact tissue integration.

Trends in Global Surgical Mesh Market

Companies are adopting new business strategies through targeted acquisitions to increase geographical reach in the global market as well as to expand market share. Expansion of operations and production facilities in various developing economies to increase customer reach is another trend in the market.

Growing number of minimally laparoscopic surgeries and invasive surgical process are trending in the surgical mesh operations.

Doctors are using minimally-invasive techniques to implant hernia mesh. This is called laparoscopic surgery. It requires only small incisions. Surgeons place surgical tools through the incisions to implant the mesh. However, Recovery time is shorter for laparoscopic surgery. But the operation takes longer and is more expensive.

Global Surgical Mesh Market Size

The synthetic segment is estimated to be the most lucrative segment in global surgical mesh market with projected CAGR of 5.8%.

In 2020, the biological (degradable) segment is estimated to account for US$ 1,195.2 Mn, and account for a revenue share of 35.9%

The synthetic segment is estimated to account for a 64.1% revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

Global Surgical Mesh Revenue By Region 2014 vs 2020 (US$ Mn)

Region 2014 2020 North America 912 1,273.90 Europe 698.4 947.2 APAC 642 841.5 South America 154 221.1 MEA 136.3 169.8

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Surgical Mesh Market

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown of data from year 2014 to 2019 and forecast until 2025:

Non-absorbable Surgical Mesh

Absorbable Surgical Mesh

Others

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Surgical Mesh Market (Click for Product Page)

W.L. Gore & Associates

Boston Scientific Corporation Company

Molnlycke Healthcare

Ethicon Inc Company

C.R. Bard, Inc

Atrium

Tepha Company

Medtronic Plc Company

LifeCell Corporation

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Surgical Mesh Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Surgical Mesh industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Surgical Mesh industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Surgical Mesh industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Surgical Mesh industry.

Research Methodology: Surgical Mesh Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

