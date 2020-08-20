Disposable Cups Market Players Strategize on Recyclable Materials as Takeout Contributes to Rising Waste Crisis
As majority of the global population rapidly move to hyper-fast-paced lifestyle, there has been a pervasive perception that convenience of things to-go and take-out are the signs of prestige and modernity. In today’s society that values convenience, immediate necessity, and aesthetics over all else, the single-use model of consumption continued to make great strides and ‘disposability’ became ubiquitous and normalized in manufacturing, packaging, and the entire supply chain. As a result of the expansion of sit-down as well as quick service restaurants worldwide, disposable products are constantly thrust upon the consumers with no alternative options. Further, an escalation in the number of take away coffee shops, in both developed and developing countries, have led to incessant rise in the production of disposable cups.
However, almost everything that is created for human convenience has waste designed into it. The recent hyper-normalization of disposable global systems has resulted into increased level of land, air, and sea pollution. As consumers become increasingly aware that millions of disposable cups each year swell landfills, litter landscape, or drift into oceans, stakeholders in disposable cups market are forced to redefine their strategic moves and become agile innovators.
Demand Bolstered by Rapid Adoption of ‘On-the-go’ Sales Models
Be it getting coffee, smoothie, or fountain soda, plastic, paper, and Styrofoam disposable cups are everywhere. Proliferation of coffee shops lined with increasing use of single-use packaging across foodservice chains to facilitate ‘on-the-go’ sales models has potentially raised the demand for disposable cups over the years. Moreover, single-use and functional packaging have become a defining feature of consumer culture as well as the nations’ economy; dominating the retail shelves, dictating how products are produced, and transforming the way these products are provided. Within beverages, new technologies and subculture elements are widely used on labels, making the products more attractive to the consumers, while disposable cups served in international coffee shops gained significant attention for their aesthetics.
With the rapid rise of delivery-optimized restaurants and consumer inclination towards out-of-store dining experience, manufacturers of disposable cups are hard pressed to up their innovation game to fulfill takeaway and delivery packaging needs. On the one hand, disposable cups, especially made from plastics, have become a cause of growing waste crisis, thereby compelling manufacturers to adopt recyclable and sustainable solutions. Although there is no immediate panacea for the single-use plastic epidemic, innovations have been forthcoming for using biodegradable and compostable materials to manufacture disposable cups.
Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2639
North America at the Center Stage, Opportunities Abound in South Asia
Demand for disposable cups is currently based on increasing preference of ready-to-drink beverages and outpouring number of foodservice outlets catering to rising working population. While the U.S. continues to offer greater opportunities due to strong establishment of coffee industry, market consolidation in developing countries in South Asia will remain a key to gaining distinct competitive advantage. The growth of disposable cups market in South Asia will continue to be influenced by growing consumer demand for different beverages leading to proliferation of fast food and café retail chains in the region. The quickened life pace in countries like India has also been driving the robust growth of convenience-oriented packaging including disposable cups.
Will Vision to Replace Today’s Throw Away Cups Disrupt the Market Growth?
A combination of ‘takeaway’ and ‘throw away’ culture has been weighing on a same scale as the rapid adoption of disposable cups across numerous foodservice and associated sectors. However, single-use packaging such as disposable cups goes beyond the desire for an easy or ready-to-consume meal. The plastic and Styrofoam cups are going through dark times, while paper cups staged a comeback for both hot and cold takeaway drinks, as the environmental movement no longer remains a niche philosophy, but a mainstream. Paper disposable cups are however not all they seem, as they need to be waterproofed and reinforced with plastic-based coating or lining to fulfill hygiene and food-contact requirements.
While recycling initiatives and innovation drive are underway for new materials and innovative cup liners, the rise of semi-reusable to-go cups and reusable cup service models is likely to disrupt the future of disposable cups market. Nevertheless, the greater amount of energy and materials are required to manufacture a durable product such as reusable cups and hot water to wash them. Therefore, manufacturers will need to leverage new technologies and sustainable solutions to stay ahead of the pack and align with ever-evolving trends.
Ask an FMI Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-2639
How Growth will Unfold
Consumers demand for clean-labels and transparency of products has led to significant transformation in the packaging industry, and disposable cups are no exception. Manufacturers are directing their investments towards digital printing technology to enable the introduction of heat-sensitive label and Quick Response (QR) code on their products. Realizing the ban of plastic use in several countries around the world, manufacturers are putting emphasis on biodegradable materials such as plant-based plastics, bagasse, and seaweed, as a strategic move toward entirely plastic-free packaging. Fiber-based and compostable paperboard solutions are further adopted for cup liners. As the jury is still out on the environmental impact of reusable cups, disposable cups of biodegradable, compostable, or recyclable materials are here to stay for the foreseeable future.
Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/covid19/rep-gb-2639
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centres in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously track emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact Us
Mr. Abhishek Budholiya
Future Market Insights
616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,
Valley Cottage, NY 10989,
United States
T: +1-347-918-3531
F: +1-845-579-5705
T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790
Sales: [email protected]
Press Office: [email protected]
Blog: http://packagingworldnews.com/
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/