Disposable Cups Market Players Strategize on Recyclable Materials as Takeout Contributes to Rising Waste Crisis

As majority of the global population rapidly move to hyper-fast-paced lifestyle, there has been a pervasive perception that convenience of things to-go and take-out are the signs of prestige and modernity. In today’s society that values convenience, immediate necessity, and aesthetics over all else, the single-use model of consumption continued to make great strides and ‘disposability’ became ubiquitous and normalized in manufacturing, packaging, and the entire supply chain. As a result of the expansion of sit-down as well as quick service restaurants worldwide, disposable products are constantly thrust upon the consumers with no alternative options. Further, an escalation in the number of take away coffee shops, in both developed and developing countries, have led to incessant rise in the production of disposable cups.

However, almost everything that is created for human convenience has waste designed into it. The recent hyper-normalization of disposable global systems has resulted into increased level of land, air, and sea pollution. As consumers become increasingly aware that millions of disposable cups each year swell landfills, litter landscape, or drift into oceans, stakeholders in disposable cups market are forced to redefine their strategic moves and become agile innovators.