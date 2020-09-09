Platform chemicals, represent group of twelve (one not commercialized yet) building block chemicals that can be produced from sugar via biological conversions. The group contains molecules with different functional groups, holding the potential to be converted into various other high value chemicals. The market for platform chemicals has witnessed a tremendous growth since the past few years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014602

Stringent government regulations and increasing adoption of eco-friendly products are significant factors driving the growth of the platform chemicals market. In 2015, global platform chemicals volume stood at 9,409.8 kilo tons and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market

Succinity GmbH, Bio-Amber Inc., Myriant Corporation, Novozymes, Cargill Incorporated, DSM, Metabolix Inc., GF Biochemicals, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company and Prinova LLC.

Platform chemicals market has been segmented by type as C-3 (glycerol, 3-hydroxypropionic acid), C-4(1,4-diacids, aspartic acid, 3-hydroxybutyrolactone), C-5(Levulinic acid, glutamic acid, itaconic acid, xylitol), and C-6(Sorbitol, glucaric acid, 2,5-furan dicarboxylic acid). In 2015, C-3 platform chemicals segment held the largest share of 65%, in terms of volume. This was due to the growth in end user industries such as plastic, construction and paints & coatings. Further, the growth is fueled by the increasing production of bio-diesel as C-3 chemicals are the resultant byproduct of bio-diesel.

In terms of geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific & LAMEA. In 2015, Asia-Pacific consumed one-third of the total platform chemicals. Availability of renewable feedstock, increasing consumer awareness towards green products and political turmoil existing in major oil producing countries are key factors driving the growth of platform chemicals market in Asia-Pacific. However, LAMEA would be the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2015-2021.

The “Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Analysis to 2021” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Bio-based Platform Chemicals industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Bio-based Platform Chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Bio-based Platform Chemicals market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00014602

The Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Size

2.2 Bio-based Platform Chemicals Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Bio-based Platform Chemicals Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Bio-based Platform Chemicals Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Bio-based Platform Chemicals Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Sales by Product

4.2 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Revenue by Product

4.3 Bio-based Platform Chemicals Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Bio-based Platform Chemicals Breakdown Data by End User

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.