A fuel card refers to reloadable prepaid card that is used for making payment of expenses related to a vehicle such as fuel filling, vehicle servicing, vehicle maintenance, and others. These cards are gaining popularity owing to the benefits offered such as comprehensive reporting for the fleet of corporates that provide real-time expense track of these fleets.

In addition, implementation of fuel cards eliminates manual tasks such as auditing and submission of receipts while profiting the corporate with discounted fuel price offers.

Some of the key players of Fuel Cards Market

Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, British Petroleum, FleetCor, U.S. Bancorp, Wex Inc., Oilibya, Puma Energy, Engen, and First National Bank.

The growth of the fuel card market is driven by the transforming customer experience, owing to rise in adoption of prepaid cards among millennial population. Moreover, increase in preference towards payment digitization and influence of Internet of Things supplement the fuel cards market growth. However, lag of innovation within the fuel card product offerings as compared to that of other payment cards restrains the fuel cards market growth. The benefits and convenience offered by fuel cards is expected to provide opportunities for the market in the years to come.

The “Fuel Cards Market Analysis to 2023” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Fuel Cards industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Fuel Cards market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Fuel Cards market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Fuel Cards market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Fuel Cards Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

