Automated fare collection system is a contactless, end-to-end result for collecting fare payment, replacing traditional ticketing system with automated ticketing and fare collection systems. It comprises automatic gate machines, ticket vending machines, recharging terminals, and ticket checking machines. This system enables efficiency in fare collection, improves the overall transaction rate, and saves extensive amount of time, thereby minimizing waiting time in queues and searching for cash to buy tickets.

In addition, it is the easiest method for revenue collection. It offers travelers to carry one card for use on all transit modes. For instance, in December 2015, UAE with Xerox Transportation solutions introduced automated fare collection system for Abu Dhabi buses, which reduced traffic congestion and waiting in queues.

Some of the key players of Automated Fare Collection System Market

Advanced Card Systems Ltd., Atos SE, Cubic Transportation Systems, LG CNS, NXP Semiconductors, Omron Corporation, Samsung SDS, Scheidt & Bachmann, LECIP Group and Thales Group.

An automated fare collection system has various software enabled features including Oracle, Sybase support, support multitier architecture, and XML web services. Fare collection technology platforms such as Smart cards, NFC and OCR systems ensures full interoperability and independence of service providers. Factors such as increase in demand for smartphones, enhanced efficiency, reduced frauds, flexible fare plans, and enhanced security system strengthen the growth of this market.

In addition, the government of India, China, and others are focusing on enriching the transport infrastructure and security system, which further drives the growth of the market. However, high installation and maintenance costs of automated fare collection system hinder the market growth. Opportunities such as increase in high speed of public transport, rise of technology payment, and global interoperability are likely to foster market growth.

The “Automated Fare Collection System Market Analysis to 2022” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automated Fare Collection System industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automated Fare Collection System market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Automated Fare Collection System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Automated Fare Collection System market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Automated Fare Collection System Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automated Fare Collection System Market Size

2.2 Automated Fare Collection System Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automated Fare Collection System Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automated Fare Collection System Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automated Fare Collection System Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automated Fare Collection System Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automated Fare Collection System Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automated Fare Collection System Revenue by Product

4.3 Automated Fare Collection System Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automated Fare Collection System Breakdown Data by End User

