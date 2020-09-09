Automotive biometric is an electronic component that identifies individuals with respect to their physiological and behavioral characteristic. The biometric system verifies and provides access to the controls, such as fingerprint recognition at the door/steering wheel, microphone inside the car that recognizes the owner’s voice, and others. After gaining the required data, the biometric system analyzes the current inputs with its existing records and then a complete access is provided to the owner.

Increase in need for safety is the major factor that drives the growth of the automotive biometric vehicle access system market. The biometric system asks for biological evidences such as fingerprint scan and facial & voice recognition, which increase the level of safety. Biometric access system does not ask for passwords thus making it difficult to be hacked or stolen.

Some of the key players of Automotive Biometric Market

Hitachi, Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, Nuance Communications, Voxx International Corporation, Safran S.A, Synaptics Incorporated, ASSA ABLOY AB (HID Global Corporation), BioEnable Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Fingerprint Cards AB (publ), and Methode Electronics, Inc.

Moreover, hackers cannot easily track down the passwords as the access is given on the owner’s recognition. In addition, biometric vehicle systems are easier and faster with respect to the operating pace. Some of the car manufacturers such as Ford, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen plan to incorporate the biometric system in the cars for the safety and convenience of the customers.

The “Automotive Biometric Market Analysis to 2024” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Automotive Biometric industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Automotive Biometric market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Automotive Biometric market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Automotive Biometric market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Automotive Biometric Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

