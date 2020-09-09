Chatbot is a computer program used by technology startups to develop a communication link that works with today’s digital generation and provides them with advice, actions, and plans. Chatbots simulate human conversations through artificial intelligence, but applications are being developed that enable the chatbots to communicate with each other. These bots, setup on various kinds of platforms, ensure overall enquirers satisfaction by solving their queries in the best possible manner.

Factors such as growth in need to improve customer relationship management (CRM) in BFSI sector, increase in awareness about the advantages offered by chatbots over other customer support option, and rise in integration of chatbots with social media drives the growth of the market. However, lack of technically skilled resources and lack of product differentiation are expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, continuous technological advancements in chatbots are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

Some of the key players of Chatbot Market

Artificial Solutions, Nuance Communications, Inc., eGain Corporation, Creative Virtual Ltd., Next IT Corp., 24/7 Customer Inc., Codebaby (Idavatars), Inc., Anboto, Inbenta Technologies Inc., and Aivo.

The “Chatbot Market Analysis to 2024” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Chatbot industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Chatbot market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Chatbot market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Chatbot market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Chatbot Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

