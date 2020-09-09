Enterprise performance management (EPM) is the process of monitoring performance across the enterprise with the goal of improving business performance. An EPM software integrates and analyzes data from various sources, which include front office and back office applications, data warehouses, and external data sources.

Advanced EPM systems support many performance methodologies and features such as the balanced scorecard, dashboards, and user-friendly handles to track the data of performance-related processes across all the department, including finance, sales, human resources, marketing, and others. EPM includes management processes such as budgeting, planning, forecasting, modeling, consolidating results & closing books on periodic basis, reporting results to internal & external stakeholders, and analyzing performance based on plan, divisions, or products.

Some of the key players of Enterprise Performance Management Market

Adaptive Insights Inc., Anaplan, Inc., BOARD International S.A., Host Analytics Inc., IBM Corporation, Infor Inc., Oracle, SAP SE, CCH Tagetik (Wolters Kluwer NV), Workiva, and Epicor Software Corporation.

EPM software aids to drive accountability across the enterprise by aligning financial, strategic, and operational goals, extending budgeting participants and permitting managers with additional timely information. Other indicators that are used as a measure in EPM software are return on investment (ROI), revenue costs, overhead costs, and operational costs.

The global enterprise performance management market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in need for making business strategy transparent to all employees, increased focus on core business & improve scalability, and rise in need to improve business performance.

The “Enterprise Performance Management Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Enterprise Performance Management industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Enterprise Performance Management market with detailed market segmentation by solution, security type, application, vehicle type and geography. The global Enterprise Performance Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Enterprise Performance Management market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Enterprise Performance Management Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

